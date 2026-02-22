GrACEserman! Max makes first PGA Tour ace at Genesis
Max Greyserman nearly made his first PGA Tour hole-in-one Saturday at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. But he made it a reality in Sunday's final round at Riviera Country Club.
Up Next
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, final round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, final round
Rory McIlroy, Aldrich Potgieter and Kurt Kitayama all flashed their skills during the final round at Riviera Country Club on Sunday but it was Jacob Bridgeman who walked away with the top prize. Tommy Fleetwood jarred an eagle on 15 and Max Greyserman aced the 16th hole to the amazement of the Genesis Invitational crowd.
Bridgeman on Riviera win: ‘Towards the end I couldn’t feel anything’
Bridgeman on Riviera win: 'Towards the end I couldn't feel anything'
Jacob Bridgeman was emotional in his post-round interview with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, thanking his wife and his parents among many other supporters who helped him toward his dream of being a winner on the PGA Tour. He called the victory at Riviera "the coolest moment of my life."
Showtime! McIlroy holes bunker shot Sunday in L.A.
Showtime! McIlroy holes bunker shot Sunday in L.A.
Rory McIlroy holed out from the greenside bunker at the par-4 12th to make birdie and apply some final-round pressure on 2026 Genesis Invitational leader Max Greyserman.
Fleetwood jars eagle on 15th hole to delight of Riviera crowd
Fleetwood jars eagle on 15th hole to delight of Riviera crowd
Tommy Fleetwood's approach shot from 173 feet found the bottom of the cup after hitting the flagstick. With the stick rattle and the crowd enthusiasm, Fleetwood's shot might have qualified for loudest of the day.
McIlroy can chip on Riviera greens but can’t make a putt
McIlroy can chip on Riviera greens but can't make a putt
For the second time this week, Rory McIlroy used his wedge on the par-3 sixth green. He his another great chip but, this time, he was unable to convert the save.
McIlroy on final pairing at Genesis: ‘That’s all I can ask for’
McIlroy on final pairing at Genesis: 'That’s all I can ask for'
Rory McIlroy finished with seven consecutive pars at Riviera Country Club on Saturday. He trails Jacob Bridgeman, his final round partner, by six strokes. It's familiar territory for the world's No. 2-ranked player. He rallied to beat Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship in 2023 to win the FedEx Cup.
Living the dream: Jacob Bridgeman on precipice of first Tour win at Riviera
Living the dream: Jacob Bridgeman on precipice of first Tour win at Riviera
Jacob Bridgeman got a lot closer to his first PGA Tour victory by shooting a 7-under 64 in Saturday's third round at Riviera Country Club. Bridgeman carries a six-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy entering Sunday.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, where Jacob Bridgeman built a big lead but Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 2
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Highlights from the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman lead the way with Rory McIlroy giving chase and Scottie Scheffler surviving the cut line.
Schauffele survives Thursday, flourishes Friday at Genesis
Schauffele survives Thursday, flourishes Friday at Genesis
After a slow start on a difficult Day 1 at the 2026 Genesis Invitational, Xander Schauffele moved near the top of the leaderboard on Day 2. He talks about the difference and what he expects over the weekend at Riviera.