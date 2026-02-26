Bear Trap ensnares David Ford who takes drop to escape mud on 17

Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National

Unfazed by a quadruple bogey on the 17th hole, David Ford rallied with an incredible approach shot for eagle on PGA National's second hole. He followed it up with an equally impressive eagle on 3, completely undoing the four strokes gained from his front nine. And if that wasn't enough, Ford's hole-out par save on 4 gave him three consecutive makes from off the green.