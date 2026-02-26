Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

'Unconscious on the greens': Smotherman on first round success at Cognizant

February 26, 2026 02:48 PM
Austin Smotherman entered the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches fully rested after having the last two weeks off. He put it to good use during Thursday's opening round, making six straight birdies on his way to a 9-under 62.
Up Next
Ford compilation.jpg
0:43
Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National
Now Playing
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
1:00
Opening-round wizard: Daniel Berger does it again at PGA National with 4-under 67
Now Playing
david-ford-17-hole-crop.jpg
0:53
Bear Trap ensnares David Ford who takes drop to escape mud on 17
Now Playing
Cognizant Classic 2026 - Previews
0:58
Cognizant highs and lows: Woodland buries long birdie putt, Kizzire suffers brutal lip out
Now Playing
chacarra_1920_ncaa22.jpg
2:07
What does Eugenio Chacarra’s exemption to play in Puerto Rico mean for PGA Tour?
Now Playing
proud_sponsor_of_curetivity_-_16x9_thumb_4.jpg
1:12
Reliving top moments from the Golf Channel Games
Now Playing
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
6:50
Clanton happy with weight after bulking up ahead of 2026 season
Now Playing
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
2:31
What does future competitive model of PGA Tour look like?
Now Playing
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day One
3:47
Koepka feeling more settled in return to Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Three
4:41
Where does the Cognizant Classic fit in the new PGA Tour schedule?
Now Playing

Related Videos

TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v BOS
02:39
Thomas to make Tour return at Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
01:45
Penske Performance: How Bridgeman got win No. 1 at Genesis
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
09:52
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, final round
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
08:22
Bridgeman on Riviera win: ‘Towards the end I couldn’t feel anything’
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
01:10
Showtime! McIlroy holes bunker shot Sunday in L.A.
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Two
01:00
GrACEserman! Max makes first PGA Tour ace at Genesis
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
01:04
Fleetwood jars eagle on 15th hole to delight of Riviera crowd
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
01:30
McIlroy can chip on Riviera greens but can’t make a putt
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Three
06:45
McIlroy on final pairing at Genesis: ‘That’s all I can ask for’
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Three
07:26
Living the dream: Jacob Bridgeman on precipice of first Tour win at Riviera
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Three
09:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 3
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Two
10:13
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 2
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Two
03:21
Schauffele survives Thursday, flourishes Friday at Genesis
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round One
04:22
What’s wrong with Scottie Scheffler at the start of tournaments?
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round One
01:50
McIlroy embracing the shot-shaping challenge of Riviera
1771538654150304.jpg
02:12
Bunker in the middle of the green? McIlroy chips over it
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
04:28
McIlroy sees wet course conditions as biggest hurdle at Genesis
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
01:11
Penske Performance: Morikawa’s iron game dominates Pebble
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
03:42
Scheffler: Never know what’s going to happen on Sunday
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
04:34
Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
09:49
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
01:14
Moving Day: Morikawa irons lift him to T-2 at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
02:13
Bhatia: ‘Brutal’ to see ball wobble as weather impacts Pebble play
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_FULL_FITNESS.jpg
05:43
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
09:12
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
04:05
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
01:39
Spieth: ‘I’d like it to be super pretty, sometimes it’s not’
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
01:55
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
57
Will Taylor Swift show up at Pebble Beach Friday?
Murray Demo Chris Gotterup 16.2.jpg
01:12
Amateur dunks approach and Gotterup nearly follows

Latest Clips

Cognizant Classic 2026 - Round One
01:54
Brooks Koepka’s putting struggles continue at Cognizant Classic
HSBC Women's World Championship 2026 - Day One
05:10
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
Investec South African Open Championship 2026 - Previews
01:29
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, Round 1
The Honda Classic - Round One
05:09
Where does the ‘Bear Trap’ rank in toughest 3-hole stretches on PGA Tour?
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 - Previews
07:16
How did Palm Beach become the ‘mecca’ of the golf world and what is its future?
NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
09:26
NCAA men’s preview: LSU, Vanderbilt vie for title but don’t sleep on Pepperdine
Stanford Intercollegiate Golf Tournament v Golf W
01:53
NCAA women’s spring preview: Can anyone top Stanford?
Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand seen in action during the third...
06:17
Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?
Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 - Final Round
05:33
‘A++++' victory! Thitikul wins in front of family at LPGA Thailand
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Three
01:55
Moving Day: Bridgeman steers six clear at Genesis
The American Express 2026 - Round One
04:40
How to define genius? Even the best have a hard time
tiger.jpg
04:42
Tiger and Spieth, Part 3: The cut streak
GOLF: FEB 20 PGA The Genesis Invitational
09:57
Got a chance? Scheffler fights for cut and two more rounds
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round Two
05:42
McIlroy avoids costly errors in bogey-free second round at Riviera
Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 - Round Two
01:41
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round One
07:40
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 1
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Round One
02:02
Tour ‘very confident’ Genesis second round will finish Friday
Honda LPGA Thailand 2026 - Round One
01:06
LPGA Highlights 2026: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 1
chargers-lulu-tgr-foundation.jpg.jpg
06:38
TGR Foundation at 30: Partnership with Lulu’s Place, Chargers continues LA impact
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Previews
02:43
Scheffler talks Round 1 struggles, return to Riviera
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
10:10
When will the PGA Tour start its 2027 season: Before or after Super Bowl Sunday?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
06:12
Origins of Viktor Hovland’s pool floaties and Jordan Spieth’s chances at Riviera: Romine
BMW Championship 2025 - Round One
06:43
Lucas Glover elected chair of Player Advisory Council
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Previews
21:38
Full press conference: Woods putting in work on Tour schedule
The Masters - Final Round
02:34
Tiger returning at the Masters? It’s not off the table
Ryder Cup 2018 final preview day
01:02
Woods updates on possible 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy
Tiger Woods, 1991 Junior World Championships
01:06
Mom and dad provided motivation and support for Tiger
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
03:53
Collin’s coach: How Morikawa stayed in the moment, tips for ams
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
06:40
Weather impact at Genesis; changes to Riviera
tgr.jpg
01:06
TGR Foundation ‘changes the world,’ says proud Tiger