'Unconscious on the greens': Smotherman on first round success at Cognizant
Austin Smotherman entered the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches fully rested after having the last two weeks off. He put it to good use during Thursday's opening round, making six straight birdies on his way to a 9-under 62.
Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National
Unfazed by a quadruple bogey on the 17th hole, David Ford rallied with an incredible approach shot for eagle on PGA National's second hole. He followed it up with an equally impressive eagle on 3, completely undoing the four strokes gained from his front nine. And if that wasn't enough, Ford's hole-out par save on 4 gave him three consecutive makes from off the green.
Opening-round wizard: Daniel Berger does it again at PGA National with 4-under 67
Daniel Berger has the best combined opening-round score of any player on Tour at PGA National since 2020. Berger, who shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday, sits comfortably inside the Cognizant Classic's top 10 after 18 holes.
Bear Trap ensnares David Ford who takes drop to escape mud on 17
David Ford's opening round at PGA National went sideways after he found himself caught in the Bear Trap on the 17th hole. Ford finished with a quadruple bogey after a few strokes without a shoe went nowhere. Meanwhile the Golf Channel booth recalled Bill Haas finding bottom of the same hole 15 years prior on his way to winning the 2011 Tour Championship.
Cognizant highs and lows: Woodland buries long birdie putt, Kizzire suffers brutal lip out
Gary Woodland opened his back nine at PGA National with back-to-back birdies thanks to this long putt on 11. A moment later, Patton Kizzire saw his tee shot almost sink in for an ace. The lipout around the cup forced Kizzire to settle for a birdie putt of his own. Both players getting back to even on the first round.
What does Eugenio Chacarra's exemption to play in Puerto Rico mean for PGA Tour?
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra will be playing on exemption at next week's Puerto Rico Open. Chacarra, who left the LIV Golf circuit, played college golf at Wake Forest and Oklahoma State.
Reliving top moments from the Golf Channel Games
As the PGA Tour hits the Sunshine State, we look back at some of the best moments from December's Golf Channel Games in South Florida, courtesy The Curetivity Foundation. The Curetivity Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to create hope and cure kids by raising funds and awareness in the fight against childhood cancer.
Clanton happy with weight after bulking up ahead of 2026 season
Luke Clanton talks about the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season, and what he learned during the West Coast swing. Clanton, who finished T-18 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, said he looks forward to playing in his home state of Florida.
What does future competitive model of PGA Tour look like?
The PGA Tour held a players meeting for the second consecutive week at PGA National ahead of the 2026 Cognizant Classic, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard reports. Schedule changes are expected to happen through a slow and steady process.
Koepka feeling more settled in return to Cognizant Classic
Brooks Koepka takes the course at PGA National on Thursday in a grouping with Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris. Koepka, who last played at the Cognizant Classic in 2022, tells Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard why he's excited to make a return to his hometown event and why he feels more comfortable than he did at Torrey Pines and TPC Scottsdale earlier this year.
Where does the Cognizant Classic fit in the new PGA Tour schedule?
Does it make sense for the Cognizant Classic to be the second or third event on the PGA Tour schedule going forward? Golf Today discusses why the Champions Course appeals to so many players on Tour and what its future might look like.