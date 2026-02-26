Cognizant highs and lows: Woodland buries long birdie putt, Kizzire suffers brutal lip out

Gary Woodland opened his back nine at PGA National with back-to-back birdies thanks to this long putt on 11. A moment later, Patton Kizzire saw his tee shot almost sink in for an ace. The lipout around the cup forced Kizzire to settle for a birdie putt of his own. Both players getting back to even on the first round.