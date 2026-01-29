Skip navigation
LPGA Tour Highlights 2026: Hilton Tournament of Champions, Round 1
January 29, 2026 05:07 PM
The LGPA's 2026 season is underway at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla, where Nasa Hataoka, Lottie Woad and Nelly Korda shined in the opening round of the season.
Latest Clips
08:39
PGA Tour players react to Patrick Reed news
04:47
Ahead of opener, LPGA stars weigh in on WTGL
10:29
Bad day for LIV, great day for PGA Tour: Chamblee on Reed news
13:53
Reed’s decision shows LIV’s competitive model is flawed: McGinley
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
04:09
Thitikul making debut, surprise entrant at LPGA opener
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return
05:39
Koepka cites family as primary reason for PGA Tour return
09:08
Monday at the Farmers with Brooks Koepka’s return
55
Why Tiger was Koepka’s first call after leaving LIV
24:13
Full Koepka press conference from Torrey Pines
07:18
LPGA returns to action with season-opening TOC
02:57
What to expect of Koepka: Comments, game and all
06:40
Scottie starts 2026 season with historic AmEx win
05:25
Blades Brown: Could write book from AmEx takeaways
06:24
Day, English ready to welcome back Koepka at Torrey Pines
04:36
PGA Tour schedule, Koepka on players’ minds
02:11
Scottie on 20th PGA Tour win: ‘It’s pretty wild’
07:48
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
03:16
Reed keeps pedal down, wins again on DPWT
02:22
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 American Express
11:26
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 3
01:29
Camilo Villegas suffers déjà vu with TV mic
01:57
‘That was a lot of fun': Blades on strong Round 3 finish
04:47
Blades makes perfect birdie with coach on the call
01:22
‘Oh not again!’ Echavarría slams into rocks leading to sextuple bogey on 17
06:52
Highlights: Reed’s surge creates 4-stroke lead in Dubai
01:54
Reed leads by four in Dubai: ‘It’s not going to be easy’
08:09
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 2
04:46
Highlights, interview: Brown ‘stoked’ after 60 at AmEx
