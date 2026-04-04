How much would it cost to recreate Rory McIlroy’s Masters Champions Dinner menu

The 2026 Masters Champions Dinner menu has been set for three weeks. Now, that the greatest players in the world are descending upon Augusta National Golf Club and some are set to carve up Rory McIlroy’s selection in less than 72 hours.

What awaits them on the front nine?

Appetizers range from bacon-wrapped dates to grilled elk sliders to rock shrimp tempura. Oh, and don’t forget the subtle yet surely superb: peach and ricotta flatbread.

The first course is led with tasteful yellowfin tuna carpaccio before players are served the closer, wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon. Dessert, a sticky toffee pudding, follows the main attraction.

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The beats are known by now but they don’t have to be ostracizing — Rory has made selections that are very adaptable to a home kitchen, no matter how far from Georgia.

So, how much exactly would it cost to replicate the Masters Champions Dinner menu? Glad you asked, let’s break it down ...

Bacon-wrapped dates

Ingredients needed: Dates, bacon, goat cheese, almonds (optional)

Estimated cost: $30-40

Breakdown: Classic 3-item appetizer, where many would think bacon is the priciest part of the deal (approximately $7 per pound) but it’s actually dates that run up the bill more than anything needed.

No word on how they’ll be coming out at Augusta but if you’re enhancing the sweet-and-salty flavor profile with a drizzle of maple syrup or balsamic glaze than the cost may go up some.

Grilled elk sliders

Ingredients needed: Ground elk, Worcestershire sauce, melted pepper jack, brioche buns, mustard aioli

Estimated cost: $55-65

Breakdown: Rory didn’t say he was barring any expenses! To be honest, the elk ($30 per pound) is light compared to the Wagyu. The cheese is optional for those who are dairy-free, could be a cost savor.

We recommend going the mustard aioli route with sauce. Similar to the drizzle question above on the dates, no official word on sauce for the sliders.

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Rock shrimp tempura

Ingredients needed: Cornstarch, flour, mayonnaise, chili garlic sauce, rice vinegar, miso, shrimp

Estimated cost: $40-50

Breakdown: Assessing how much shrimp you need is important to figuring out the cost here. If it’s multiple pounds you could be climbing above the $50 mark but most dinner parties don’t need that much!

The other ingredients here are mainly for batter and sauce purposes. Nothing wrong with being thorough when playing chef — and accountant.

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Peach and ricotta flatbread

Ingredients needed: Flatbread, ricotta, fresh peaches, olive oil, honey, arugula

Estimated cost: $20-30

Breakdown: No meat or seafood! What an immediate cost-savor this menu item is, thankfully it was slipped in — both for the palate cleansing and for the wallet.

Peaches, honey and arugula (not a total must) make up most of the cost here. If you don’t have any in the cupboard, you might be shocked at the price of honey (small local, one-pound jars can be priced between $10-15).

Yellowfin tuna carpaccio

Ingredients needed: Sushi-grade tuna, olive oil, citrus juice, capers, fresh herbs (see: chives)

Estimated cost: $25-35

Breakdown: This is a dish that costs more muscle than it does coin. Make sure to pound that tuna if you’re not buying it thinly sliced. Otherwise, you’re wasting your time and money.

Wagyu filet mignon

Ingredients needed: Wagyu

Estimated cost: $200

Breakdown: Japanese A5 Wagyu is the most expensive of the options, with individual fillets often costing more than $100 and sometimes exceeding $200 for 6 ounces in some premium restaurants. Our betting money is these are the cuts Rory is going with at Augusta. Of course, there are other options but you’re likely breaking open the piggy bank no matter how you slice it.

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Sticky toffee pudding

Ingredients needed: Dates, flour, butter, eggs, sugar, baking soda, vanilla, molasses, brown sugar, ice cream

Estimated cost: $15-25

Breakdown: Like many desserts, this one is all about decadence. If you keep adding to the sweetness level, then the bottom line will increase accordingly.

This one could be one of the most time-consuming ventures on the board so if you don’t like sweet treats it could be the one culled to keep you within budget parameters.

Total bill for Masters Champions Dinner (home version)

Rough estimate total is $415 to make this bad boy at home, stretching the food to serve a party of five or six people. It’s not that bad when you put it into those terms.

And to think, you don’t have to buy Masters tickets to get this experience.