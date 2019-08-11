Another week on the PGA Tour ... another slow-play controversy. From players calling out Bryson DeChambeau to the "Mad Scientist" firing back, enjoy this edition of Quotes of the week.

“It's really kind of unfortunate the way it's perceived because there's a lot of other guys that take a lot of time. For me personally it is an attack and it is something that is not me whatsoever. People don't realize the harm that they are doing to the individuals.” – Bryson DeChambeau, responding to the criticism of his slow play on Saturday at The Northern Trust.

“Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is the unaffected single-minded twit in this instance doesn’t care much for others.” – Eddie Pepperell, blasting Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter for slow play during the second round of The Northern Trust.

“There is two sides to this coin … You go back and you start to look at some of the greatest shot hit of all time. Take Tiger Woods chip-in from behind the green on the 16th hole at Augusta National in 2005. Go back and look how long it took him to hit that shot. It was almost two minutes. Now I ask you, which second was unnecessary?” – Brandel Chamblee, on the slow-play criticism surrounding Bryson DeChambeau.

“They sort of went back and forth a little bit, and then it came down to me and they said, OK, are you comfortable telling us you didn't improve your lie, and for me, I am comfortable saying that.” – Rory McIlroy, on the two-shot penalty that he was assessed and then rescinded for moving what he thought was a loose impediment in the sand during the second round of The Northern Trust.

“Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain & stiffness, I have to withdraw from The Northern Trust. Went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I’m still unable to compete. I’d like to thank the fans for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week.” – Tiger Woods, announcing his withdrawal from The Northern Trust.

“The consensus among me and the other guys I was with and the other players in the rain delay was if it is cracked, it's cracked. What harm is done by letting me switch?” – Webb Simpson, who played most of his Northern Trust second round with a cracked driver because he wasn’t allowed to switch to his back-up driver after the round had started.

“Her parents have a lot to answer for – a case of unbelievable ignorance,” he said. “They tell her when to go to bed, what to eat, what to wear, when to practice and what to practice. And they expect her to win every tournament. They need to let her go, let her fly, let her leave the nest so to speak and find her own way. If she can do that, we could see Lydia back.” – Lydia Ko’s former swing coach, David Leadbetter, opening up about her struggles on the course.

"Thank you to the haters for making me stronger and push me to be the best version of myself ... and thank you to each and every one that have supported me, your love makes a bump feel like a smooth ride." – Lydia Ko, responding to David Leadbetter’s criticism on Instagram.

“And we all know what money means to him.” – Rory McIlroy, at the Wyndham Rewards ceremony this week, roasting Matt Kuchar over his caddie-payout controversy from earlier this season.

“I’ve known Michelle since she was 13, more than half of her life. So, it was quite emotional, seeing her get married. She’s going to be a great wife and I’m sure at some time a great mom, in the future.” – David Leadbetter, on Michelle Wie getting married to Jonnie West, director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors and son of NBA great Jerry West.