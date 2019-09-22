Quotes of the Week: Solheim Cup slow play sticks out to McIlroy

The Solheim Cup is still fresh on everyone's minds, one lucky player wins a car with a mishit and Danny Willett returns to the winner's circle in style. All that and plenty more in this edition of Quotes of the Week.

“I watched and I don't want to single out particular people, but I watched a lot of the Solheim Cup at the weekend, and it was really slow. As much as you want to sit there and watch and support the European girls, like it's just hard not to get frustrated with it.” – Rory McIlroy, on the pace of play at the Solheim Cup.

“I hit it and I thought I had pulled it. Thankfully the wind was off the left, so I sort of looked away. Obviously dead center.” – Ross Fisher, on his 4-iron from 225 yards on the 18th hole Saturday at the BMW Championship that dropped in for an albatross and won him a BMW i8.

“Given the nature of my injury, I will likely not return until the start of next year. The time off will give me the chance to get healthy and stronger, and to spend time with my family.” – Stacy Lewis, announcing she will likely miss the rest of this season recuperating from the rib cage injury that led to her withdrawal from the Solheim Cup last week.

"Every time you play in a stage bigger than what you're used to, it's going to help you. I'll talk to my parents and manager and we'll get through it.” – 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia, after missing the cut in his pro debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

“Doesn’t get much better, does it?” – Danny Willett, after winning the BMW PGA Championship in front of his home fans in England.

"Obviously being in featured pairings, it all led to other things. At first I didn't feel like it affected me, but on the inside I think it did. I had expectations, kind of putting extra pressure, kind of worrying about things I wasn't worrying about at all last year and in the beginning of the fall." – Cameron Champ, on his struggles since breaking through for his first win in his rookie year. Champ finished T-35 in his title defense this week.

“And I told my husband, ‘Nothing will ever beat this, so I think we can just say enough is enough.’ And that’s me … It was impulsive. Nobody knew, not even I knew. It got to me – during those next couple of minutes after that putt was holed. I have no regrets.” – Suzann Pettersen, on her decision to retire from professional golf after holing the deciding putt for Europe in the Solheim Cup.

“Those par 5s, you can make up a lot of ground or it can bite you in the butt.” – Billy Horschel, on Wentworth’s unique back-to-back closing par 5s for the BMW PGA Championship.

“There are always goals, they just need to be reset. I don’t know if it’s a realistic target to get to No. 1, but I can get closer.” – Rory McIlroy, after finishing T-9 at the BMW PGA Championship.