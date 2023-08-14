Skip navigation
Sunshine Tour

Hero World Challenge - Previews
Hero World Challenge 2025 full field: Aaron Rai replaces Justin Thomas
Thomas withdrew from the unofficial event in the Bahamas after undergoing back surgery last week
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
LIV Golf Indianapolis - Day One
Former LIV Golf captain reportedly headed back to DP World Tour
Henrik Stenson, 49, has paid his fines and served his suspension as he prepares to rejoin the DP World Tour next year, according to multiple outlets.
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
With Rory McIlroy securing his seventh race to Dubai, Golf Today discusses Rory’s connection to Seve Ballesteros and the effect of Ballesteros on European golf.
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Our roundtable breaks down the verve around European golf since late summer and how golf can grab viewers during the busy fall sports calendar.
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump’s performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA’s last event of the season.
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
Watch the best shots from Adam Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he was able to pick up the win at Port Royal Golf Course.

Latest

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 - Round Two
RSM Classic scenarios: Race for the top 100 concludes at Sea Island
We’ve reached the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour fall season, the RSM Classic, where several players will have one final chance to secure their status for 2026.
Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2025 - Final Round
Stewart Cink wins PGA Tour Champions’ finale and season-long title
Cink won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to also claim the season-long points race.
nbc_golf_stewarcinkintv_251116.jpg
01:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Stewart Cink reflects on his victory at the PGA Tour Champions’ 2025 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
nbc_golf_pgatcharlesschwabhls_251116.jpg
06:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the PGA Tour of Champions’ Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Check out highlights of the fourth and final round of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Final Round
Linn Grant cruises to three-shot win at The Annika for second LPGA title
Grant shot 65-65 over the weekend to finish at 19 under par, three clear of runner-up Jennifer Kupcho.
The ANNIKA Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican 2025 - Round One
Another day, another retirement from an LPGA 30-something
Caroline Inglis, 31, followed Elizabeth Szokol in retiring from the LPGA after competing in The Annika.
GOLF: NOV 16 LPGA The ANNIKA
Nataliya Guseva’s walk-off hole-out highlights qualifying dramatics for LPGA finale
Guseva holed out for birdie on the 72nd hole Sunday to secure a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship.
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
01:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Nataliya Guseva needed to par the 18th hole at The Annika to secure her spot in the CME Group Tour Championship. Her third shot landed perfectly at the top of the green and coasted into the hole for a remarkable birdie.
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
01:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
Brooke Matthews recaps her eventful final round at The Annika and shares her emotions around the chance of advancing to the CME Group Tour Championship.
