Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Open de España, Round 4

October 12, 2025 03:00 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the DP World Tour's Open de España from Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

Related Videos

tommy_kid.jpg
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
nbc_golf_rorytakes_251015.jpg
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tourcardwins_251014.jpg
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of the greatest days in golf’
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_251014.jpg
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
rorythumbnailgolfcentral.jpg
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
jeeno.jpg
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour players each PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
nbc_golf_jeenosoundreax_251012.jpg
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
wmidam_raw.jpg
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_angerrahm_251009.jpg
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
nbc_golf_schauffele_251009.jpg
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
nbc_golf_rahmonso_251008.jpg
06:18
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
nbc_golf_kftstakes_251007.jpg
08:13
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
nbc_golf_lpgafield_251007.jpg
03:34
The good and bad of LPGA parity
kuchar_penske_raw.jpg
01:05
Kuchar’s confidence shows with play in Jackson
nbc_golf_stacylewis_251004.jpg
02:17
Lewis: ‘Physically, I’m ready’ for retirement
nbc_golf_higgo_251004.jpg
03:16
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson
nbc_golf_nellykorda_251004.jpg
55
Nelly ‘a little disappointed’ in not winning Lotte
nbc_golf_tomkim_251003.jpg
06:09
Kim looking to rejoin winner’s circle at Sanderson
nbc_golf_gcblock2_251002.jpg
05:02
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_bethann_251001.jpg
09:20
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
nbc_golf_euroryder_251001.jpg
05:53
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
nbc_golf_toddlewis_251001.jpg
05:52
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_furykint_251001.jpg
07:38
Furyk: U.S. team showed a lot of grit at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_lpgaupdatev2_250930.jpg
05:19
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_dominionfinalrd_251019.jpg
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
08:01
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, final round
rorynewthumb.jpg
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
nbc_golf_dpwtindiafinalrd_251019.jpg
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
tommy_for_mpx_new.jpg
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtindiard2_251018.jpg
09:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_fleetwoodtrees_251018.jpg
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
nbc_golf_holedamage_251018.jpg
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
nbc_golf_dominionenergyrd1_251017.jpg
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_251017.jpg
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_dpwicrd2hls_251017.jpg
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_251015.jpg
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
nbc_golf_standrews2_251014.jpg
08:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_golf_greyserman_251014.jpg
01:32
Greyserman eyes growth after St Andrews Links win
nbc_golf_elliemonk_251014.jpg
02:22
Monk reflects on St Andrews Links victory
nbc_golf_standrews_251013.jpg
07:39
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
01:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
nbc_golf_caleagleVOD_251013.jpg
59
California’s Miravitlles sinks hole-out for eagle
nbc_golf_kfchampsfinalrdhl_251012.jpg
06:56
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3