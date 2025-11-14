Skip navigation
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
November 14, 2025 09:39 AM
Despite a rough start to the 18th hole at the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy recovers well and connects for an impressive par save.
Related Videos
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
47
Aberg drills ace at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
09:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
Latest Clips
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
