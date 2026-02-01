Skip navigation
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain

February 1, 2026 01:38 PM
Freddy Schott, a 24-year-old German, beat Patrick Reed and Calum Hill in a playoff at the DP World Tour's Bahrain Championship. Watch highlights from the final round.

