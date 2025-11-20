Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
CME Group Tour Championship
The RSM Classic
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
CME Group Tour Championship
The RSM Classic
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
English says PGA Tour will 'keep evolving'
November 20, 2025 12:06 PM
Golf Central discusses Ryder Cup team member Harris English's comments about potential changes to the PGA Tour, including scheduling updates.
Related Videos
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
Latest Clips
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
01:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
06:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
01:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
01:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
Close Ad