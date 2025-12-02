Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Hero World Challenge
Crown Australian Open
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Optum Golf Channel Games
Airtimes
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Hero World Challenge
Crown Australian Open
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Optum Golf Channel Games
Airtimes
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ryder Cup loss 'darkest time' of Bradley's career
December 2, 2025 04:40 PM
Keegan Bradley talks about the lingering Ryder Cup loss and the Golf Central crew discusses what he's doing to move forward.
Related Videos
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
02:00
Castillo, Hodges narrowly miss 2026 PGA Tour cards
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
06:18
Korda gets pairing with No. 1 in CME Champ. finale
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
Latest Clips
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
02:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
08:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Close Ad