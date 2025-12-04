Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats

December 4, 2025 05:21 PM
Damon Hack and Brandel Chamblee review Scottie Scheffler's first round of the Hero World Challenge while discussing his continued ascendence as one of the best to ever play the game.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
nbc_golf_scheffler_251201.jpg
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Castillo, Hodges narrowly miss 2026 PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Korda gets pairing with No. 1 in CME Champ. finale
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_golf_kupchosegment_251119.jpg
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
nbc_golf_amyreport_251119.jpg
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_251203.jpg
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_cmefinalrd_251123.jpg
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_jeenowinningputt_251123.jpg
02:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
nbc_golf_nellyholeout_251123.jpg
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
nbc_lpga_cmeround2_251121.jpg
08:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
05:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic