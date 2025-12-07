Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Hero World Challenge
Crown Australian Open
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Skechers World Champions Cup
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Optum Golf Channel Games
Airtimes
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Hero World Challenge
Crown Australian Open
Nedbank Golf Challenge
Skechers World Champions Cup
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Optum Golf Channel Games
Airtimes
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero
December 7, 2025 02:15 PM
Wyndham Clark buries a birdie after playing a shot from the edge of the water at the 9th hole of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Related Videos
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
06:24
Reitan holds on to win Nedbank Golf Challenge
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
03:06
Highlights: McIlroy nine back after hard fought 68
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
02:00
Castillo, Hodges narrowly miss 2026 PGA Tour cards
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
06:18
Korda gets pairing with No. 1 in CME Champ. finale
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
Latest Clips
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
06:33
Highlights: Crown Australian Open, Final Round
07:53
Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
02:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Close Ad