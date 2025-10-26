Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Brennan looks impressive in Utah

October 26, 2025 12:13 AM
Golf Central dives into Michael Brennan's standout performance in Saturday's third round at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished the day atop the leaderboard as Sunday's final round looms.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
nbc_golf_penske_251025.jpg
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
nbc_golf_gc_goodgoodchampsv2_251022.jpg
04:15
Good Good CEO excited for sponsored PGA Tour event
nbc_golf_gc_tommygaineyv2_251022.jpg
05:52
Gainey adjusting quickly to the PGA Tour Champions
Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 - Previews
03:48
LPGA’s International Crown has ‘perfect’ format
nbc_golf_gc_thesentrycacelled_251022.jpg
09:54
The Sentry will not be played in 2026
tommy_kid.jpg
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
nbc_golf_rorytakes_251015.jpg
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tourcardwins_251014.jpg
06:26
Korn Ferry finale ‘one of the greatest days in golf’
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_251014.jpg
03:51
Hovland: Ryder Cup situation ‘pretty upsetting’
rorythumbnailgolfcentral.jpg
09:39
Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
nbc_golf_burkostandrews_251013.jpg
05:38
NCAA golf, St Andrews Links making global impact
jeeno.jpg
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour players each PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
nbc_golf_jeenosoundreax_251012.jpg
01:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
wmidam_raw.jpg
03:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_angerrahm_251009.jpg
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
nbc_golf_schauffele_251009.jpg
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
nbc_golf_rahmonso_251008.jpg
06:18
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
nbc_golf_kftstakes_251007.jpg
08:13
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
nbc_golf_lpgafield_251007.jpg
03:34
The good and bad of LPGA parity
kuchar_penske_raw.jpg
01:05
Kuchar’s confidence shows with play in Jackson

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd2_251024.jpg
08:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_jasondaydiscuss_251022.jpg
06:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
nbc_golf_gt_bigbreakshowreturn_251022.jpg
06:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
nbc_golf_gt_keegnabradlyconvo_251022.jpg
09:31
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_dominionfinalrd_251019.jpg
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
08:01
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, final round
rorynewthumb.jpg
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
nbc_golf_dpwtindiafinalrd_251019.jpg
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
tommy_for_mpx_new.jpg
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtindiard2_251018.jpg
09:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_fleetwoodtrees_251018.jpg
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
nbc_golf_holedamage_251018.jpg
22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
nbc_golf_dominionenergyrd1_251017.jpg
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_251017.jpg
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_dpwicrd2hls_251017.jpg
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_251015.jpg
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
nbc_golf_standrews2_251014.jpg
08:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_golf_greyserman_251014.jpg
01:32
Greyserman eyes growth after St Andrews Links win