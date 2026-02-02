Skip navigation
LIV Golf taking hit after hit; more to come?

February 2, 2026 01:09 PM
Though actions and words, LIV Golf is taking hit after hit. Is more to come? Todd Lewis joins Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner on this week's "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav" to discuss.

