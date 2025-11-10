Skip navigation
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions 'huge boost'

November 10, 2025 12:43 PM
Rex Hoggard catches up with Jim Furyk about what it's like hosting his own tournament, Tiger Woods' prospects with the PGA Tour Champions, and much more.

