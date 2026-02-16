Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Is Pebble Beach too easy for pros? Maybe a schedule change?

February 16, 2026 01:52 PM
Collin Morikawa won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 22 under total. One noted instructor believes Pebble Beach might be too easy for the pros. The "Golf Today" team discusses.

Related Videos

tgr.jpg
01:06
TGR Foundation ‘changes the world,’ says proud Tiger
Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 - Round Two
06:34
Thitikul heading home; Hull adding to new trophy room
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
06:08
PGA Tour wants to ‘own the summer'; what does that mean?
charlie-woods-miles-russell-florida-state.jpg
06:07
Charlie Woods, Miles Russell put FSU at center of college golf: Burkowski
ISCO Championship - Round Three
01:13
Pi. Coody leads Aon Swing 5 qualifiers into first signature events
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
08:02
Fleetwood ready to regain ‘rhythm’ in 2026 PGA Tour debut
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
09:20
Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears
GOLF: FEB 02 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
04:29
McIlroy starts Tour season at Pebble; what drives him in ’26?
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
07:32
Could The Players make a major argument by going global?
LIV Golf Riyadh - Day Three
03:28
Should LIV Golf be happy with its OWGR allotment?
kelce.jpg
39
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
GOLF: FEB 08 PGA WM Phoenix Open
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
lav2.jpg
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
07:19
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
1770058688424013.jpg
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
1770056820215524.jpg
05:38
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return
The 2025 Masters
05:39
Koepka cites family as primary reason for PGA Tour return
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
55
Why Tiger was Koepka’s first call after leaving LIV
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
24:13
Full Koepka press conference from Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
07:18
LPGA returns to action with season-opening TOC
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews
02:57
What to expect of Koepka: Comments, game and all
1769186595743400.jpg
03:41
Golf cart showcase at the 2026 PGA Show

Latest Clips

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
01:11
Penske Performance: Morikawa’s iron game dominates Pebble
GOLF-LIV-AUS
08:24
Kim’s win the best thing that could happen for LIV?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
10:02
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
Chubb Classic 2026 - Final Round
02:24
PGA Tour Champions Highlights 2026: Toms wins Chubb Classic
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
03:42
Scheffler: Never know what’s going to happen on Sunday
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
04:34
Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
09:49
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
01:14
Moving Day: Morikawa irons lift him to T-2 at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
05:50
Player thoughts, Tour plans for a windy Sunday at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
03:16
‘Absolute carnage': Pebble Beach winds wreak havoc at end of Round 3
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
02:13
Bhatia: ‘Brutal’ to see ball wobble as weather impacts Pebble play
Charley Hull of England with her trophy
04:12
Charley’s charge: Hull rallies to win LET opener in Riyadh
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_FULL_FITNESS.jpg
05:43
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
09:12
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
04:19
Highlights: Scheffler shows frustration early, rallies with 6-under 66
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
04:05
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
01:39
Spieth: ‘I’d like it to be super pretty, sometimes it’s not’
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
01:55
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
57
Will Taylor Swift show up at Pebble Beach Friday?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
09:31
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
02:26
McIlroy undone by two double bogeys in three holes at Spyglass
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
05:44
Scheffler again 10 shots off first-round lead after Pebble 72
Murray Demo Chris Gotterup 16.2.jpg
01:12
Amateur dunks approach and Gotterup nearly follows
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
01:35
Burns enjoys bogey-free opening round at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
01:33
Hisatsune stays hot, shoots 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach
GOLF: FEB 10 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
06:58
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
Rory-McIlroy-cropped-pebble
02:57
Defending Pebble Beach title, McIlroy feels like he’s ‘playing catch up’
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
04:10
Rose seeks more ‘moments,’ beginning this week at Pebble Beach
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
07:06
Thoughts on fans after spending a week at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
01:11
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix