Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mom and dad provided motivation and support for Tiger

February 17, 2026 02:49 PM
As the TGR Foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary, Tiger Woods talks about how his mom and dad gave him both motivation and support in his career and life.

Related Videos

1771354244440554.jpg
21:38
Full press conference: Woods putting in work on Tour schedule
The Masters - Final Round
02:34
Tiger returning at the Masters? It’s not off the table
Ryder Cup 2018 final preview day
01:02
Woods updates on possible 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
03:53
Collin’s coach: How Morikawa stayed in the moment, tips for ams
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
06:40
Weather impact at Genesis; changes to Riviera
tgr.jpg
01:06
TGR Foundation ‘changes the world,’ says proud Tiger
Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 - Round Two
06:34
Thitikul heading home; Hull adding to new trophy room
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
06:08
PGA Tour wants to ‘own the summer'; what does that mean?
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
05:24
Is Pebble Beach too easy for pros? Maybe a schedule change?
charlie-woods-miles-russell-florida-state.jpg
06:07
Charlie Woods, Miles Russell put FSU at center of college golf: Burkowski
ISCO Championship - Round Three
01:13
Pi. Coody leads Aon Swing 5 qualifiers into first signature events
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
08:02
Fleetwood ready to regain ‘rhythm’ in 2026 PGA Tour debut
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
09:20
Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears
GOLF: FEB 02 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
04:29
McIlroy starts Tour season at Pebble; what drives him in ’26?
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
07:32
Could The Players make a major argument by going global?
LIV Golf Riyadh - Day Three
03:28
Should LIV Golf be happy with its OWGR allotment?
kelce.jpg
39
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
GOLF: FEB 08 PGA WM Phoenix Open
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
lav2.jpg
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
07:19
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
1770058688424013.jpg
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
1770056820215524.jpg
05:38
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return

Latest Clips

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
01:11
Penske Performance: Morikawa’s iron game dominates Pebble
GOLF-LIV-AUS
08:24
Kim’s win the best thing that could happen for LIV?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
10:02
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
Chubb Classic 2026 - Final Round
02:24
PGA Tour Champions Highlights 2026: Toms wins Chubb Classic
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
03:42
Scheffler: Never know what’s going to happen on Sunday
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Final Round
04:34
Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
09:49
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
01:14
Moving Day: Morikawa irons lift him to T-2 at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
05:50
Player thoughts, Tour plans for a windy Sunday at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
03:16
‘Absolute carnage': Pebble Beach winds wreak havoc at end of Round 3
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Three
02:13
Bhatia: ‘Brutal’ to see ball wobble as weather impacts Pebble play
Charley Hull of England with her trophy
04:12
Charley’s charge: Hull rallies to win LET opener in Riyadh
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_FULL_FITNESS.jpg
05:43
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
09:12
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
04:19
Highlights: Scheffler shows frustration early, rallies with 6-under 66
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
04:05
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
01:39
Spieth: ‘I’d like it to be super pretty, sometimes it’s not’
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
01:55
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
57
Will Taylor Swift show up at Pebble Beach Friday?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
09:31
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
02:26
McIlroy undone by two double bogeys in three holes at Spyglass
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
05:44
Scheffler again 10 shots off first-round lead after Pebble 72
Murray Demo Chris Gotterup 16.2.jpg
01:12
Amateur dunks approach and Gotterup nearly follows
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
01:35
Burns enjoys bogey-free opening round at Pebble Beach
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round One
01:33
Hisatsune stays hot, shoots 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach
GOLF: FEB 10 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
06:58
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
Rory-McIlroy-cropped-pebble
02:57
Defending Pebble Beach title, McIlroy feels like he’s ‘playing catch up’
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
04:10
Rose seeks more ‘moments,’ beginning this week at Pebble Beach
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
07:06
Thoughts on fans after spending a week at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
01:11
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix