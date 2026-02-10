Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fleetwood ready to regain 'rhythm' in 2026 PGA Tour debut

February 10, 2026 04:06 PM
Tommy Fleetwood finished 2025 on a tear but after a few sleepy events on the DPWT, he's making his 2026 PGA Tour debut at Pebble Beach and looking to regain that world-class form.

Related Videos

WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
09:20
Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears
GOLF: FEB 02 PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
04:29
McIlroy starts Tour season at Pebble; what drives him in ’26?
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
07:32
Could The Players make a major argument by going global?
LIV Golf Riyadh - Day Three
03:28
Should LIV Golf be happy with its OWGR allotment?
kelce.jpg
39
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
GOLF: FEB 08 PGA WM Phoenix Open
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
lav2.jpg
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
07:19
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
1770058688424013.jpg
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
1770056820215524.jpg
05:38
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return
The 2025 Masters
05:39
Koepka cites family as primary reason for PGA Tour return
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
55
Why Tiger was Koepka’s first call after leaving LIV
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
24:13
Full Koepka press conference from Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round One
07:18
LPGA returns to action with season-opening TOC
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews
02:57
What to expect of Koepka: Comments, game and all
1769186595743400.jpg
03:41
Golf cart showcase at the 2026 PGA Show
1769186462413205.jpg
02:14
Ghost Golf limited-edition bags with ‘high-end quality’
1769186155551112.jpg
07:24
Good Good: Merch, vibes and ‘Big Break’ at the PGA Show
1769107562105500.jpg
02:10
Range finders, speakers and launch monitors from Bushnell
1769104046651110.jpg
03:01
Beauty, artwork and technology of Titleist Vokey wedges
1769105792300121.jpg
06:32
How Makefield Putters made Sutton a believer
1769105128333103.jpg
11:18
New Sun Day Red shoe features Tiger-patent sole

Latest Clips

WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
07:06
Thoughts on fans after spending a week at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
01:11
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
10:55
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, final round
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
05:05
Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Final Round
01:43
Gotterup wins WM Phoenix Open in playoff over Matsuyama
Andrew Magee
07:30
Mr. Par-4 Hole-in-One discusses iconic moment 25 years ago
1770567305124113.jpg
03:07
Sustainability, community ... and a little fun at the WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
09:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
01:07
Moving Day: McNealy in position for second Tour win
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
03:16
Scheffler looking for ‘special round’ to win third WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Three
01:44
McNealy: TPC Scottsdale ramps up the adrenaline
guy.jpg
03:24
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
TIGER_WOODS_30_YEARS_OF_INFLUENCE_TURNING_PROFESSIONAL.png
07:17
Spieth interviews Tiger on MJ, Jeter and the early years
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:53
‘Sweet Caroline’ and the mad rush to the 16th on Saturday
chickens.jpg
01:46
Chickens, beer and no sleep, Saturday morning at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
09:34
Breaking down Scheffler’s turnaround in Rd. 2 of WM Phoenix
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
08:47
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Happy Hour Superior Moments.jpg
02:10
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
wm_greencollar.jpg
03:22
WM evolves blue-collar jobs to Green Collar jobs
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round Two
53
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
Hubbard in Broncos Jersey on Happy Hour.jpg
59
Sporting Broncos jersey, Hubbard shows off on 16
Cashmere Keith on Happy Hour (1).jpg
01:43
It’s fashion, bro: 5-button polos and cashmere putter covers
GOLF: FEB 06 PGA WM Phoenix Open
01:12
Matsuyama fires 6 straight birdies at WM Phoenix Open
1770405907713045.jpg
08:52
The Players debate and the fluidity of golf’s ‘majors’
Waste Mangement Package.jpg
03:35
Zero waste means ZERO waste at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
09:06
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
04:40
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
51
WM’s ‘12th man’ goes nuts for Seahawks fan Dahmen
GOLF: FEB 05 PGA WM Phoenix Open
01:34
Scheffler struggles with short game at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
01:27
Gotterup: ‘Conservative’ play key to Round 1 success