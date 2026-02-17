Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Chubb Classic
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Chubb Classic
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Weather impact at Genesis; changes to Riviera
February 17, 2026 01:32 PM
Todd Lewis reports from the Genesis Invitational, where he talks about this week's weather impact and changes made to the iconic Riviera Country Club venue.
Related Videos
21:38
Full press conference: Woods putting in work on Tour schedule
02:34
Tiger returning at the Masters? It’s not off the table
01:02
Woods updates on possible 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy
01:06
Mom and dad provided motivation and support for Tiger
03:53
Collin’s coach: How Morikawa stayed in the moment, tips for ams
01:06
TGR Foundation ‘changes the world,’ says proud Tiger
06:34
Thitikul heading home; Hull adding to new trophy room
06:08
PGA Tour wants to ‘own the summer'; what does that mean?
05:24
Is Pebble Beach too easy for pros? Maybe a schedule change?
06:07
Charlie Woods, Miles Russell put FSU at center of college golf: Burkowski
01:13
Pi. Coody leads Aon Swing 5 qualifiers into first signature events
08:02
Fleetwood ready to regain ‘rhythm’ in 2026 PGA Tour debut
09:20
Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears
04:29
McIlroy starts Tour season at Pebble; what drives him in ’26?
07:32
Could The Players make a major argument by going global?
03:28
Should LIV Golf be happy with its OWGR allotment?
39
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
07:19
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
05:38
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return
Latest Clips
01:11
Penske Performance: Morikawa’s iron game dominates Pebble
08:24
Kim’s win the best thing that could happen for LIV?
10:02
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round
02:24
PGA Tour Champions Highlights 2026: Toms wins Chubb Classic
03:42
Scheffler: Never know what’s going to happen on Sunday
04:34
Morikawa on 7th PGA Tour win: Belief in self never wavered
09:49
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3
01:14
Moving Day: Morikawa irons lift him to T-2 at Pebble Beach
05:50
Player thoughts, Tour plans for a windy Sunday at Pebble Beach
03:16
‘Absolute carnage': Pebble Beach winds wreak havoc at end of Round 3
02:13
Bhatia: ‘Brutal’ to see ball wobble as weather impacts Pebble play
04:12
Charley’s charge: Hull rallies to win LET opener in Riyadh
05:43
Woods and Spieth, Part 2: The Tiger fitness effect
09:12
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2
04:19
Highlights: Scheffler shows frustration early, rallies with 6-under 66
04:05
Highlights: McIlroy puts on a show in Round 2 at Pebble
01:39
Spieth: ‘I’d like it to be super pretty, sometimes it’s not’
01:55
Golf in style: Kelce, Mitchell break out cashmere at Pebble Beach
57
Will Taylor Swift show up at Pebble Beach Friday?
09:31
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1
02:26
McIlroy undone by two double bogeys in three holes at Spyglass
05:44
Scheffler again 10 shots off first-round lead after Pebble 72
01:12
Amateur dunks approach and Gotterup nearly follows
01:35
Burns enjoys bogey-free opening round at Pebble Beach
01:33
Hisatsune stays hot, shoots 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach
06:58
McIlroy: No need for 5th major, move PGA Championship back to August
02:57
Defending Pebble Beach title, McIlroy feels like he’s ‘playing catch up’
04:10
Rose seeks more ‘moments,’ beginning this week at Pebble Beach
07:06
Thoughts on fans after spending a week at TPC Scottsdale
01:11
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix
Close Ad