Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
World Wide Technology Championship
Toto Japan Classic
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
World Wide Technology Championship
Toto Japan Classic
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McIlroy calls LIV's move to 72 holes 'peculiar'
November 5, 2025 12:19 PM
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments regarding LIV Golf's move to 72 holes, which the Northern Irishman calls a "peculiar move."
Related Videos
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
06:24
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
03:36
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
06:24
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
06:37
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
09:31
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
11:36
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
09:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
Latest Clips
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
08:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
04:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
13:35
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Final Round
02:16
Oregon, Florida stand tall at East Lake Cup
08:24
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
13:18
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 2
08:51
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
08:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
Close Ad