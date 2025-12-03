Skip navigation
Watch Now

Scheffler: Hero WC a great 'warm-up tournament'

December 3, 2025 12:51 PM
Scottie Scheffler walks and talks with Todd Lewis about the year he had in 2025, being on the losing end of the Ryder Cup and why he enjoys playing in the Hero World Challenge.

