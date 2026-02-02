Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
Nelly Korda won the LPGA's first tournament of the season but it came after a final-round cancelation at Lake Nona due to heavy winds. Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers spoke to several players, including Amy Yang, to get their reaction on the weather-related decision.
Up Next
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
The LPGA announced Sunday the cancellation of the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Meanwhile, celebrities DID play Sunday. Amy Rogers reports from Lake Nona.
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
Highlights from the third round of the LPGA's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where high winds and cold conditions eventually led to the suspension of play -- but not before Nelly Korda fired 64. Catch all the Saturday action from Lake Nona.
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
'Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
Play was called Saturday at the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Golf Channel on-course reporters Tom Abbott and Karen Stupples show why the 17th green was unplayable because of the high winds.
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
Nelly Korda got off to a hot start and as the temperature dropped and winds picked up, she finished off an 8-under 64 in Round 3 of the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Brooke Henderson shot 66 on a brutally cold Saturday at the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Hear from Brooke and sister Brittany, who is making her final start on the bag before the leaving to have her first child in June.
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Highlights from the second round of the LPGA's 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, featuring Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Lottie Woad and more.
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Nelly Korda is in contention for her first LPGA victory since 2024, but she and the rest of the field at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will deal with severe cold this weekend in Orlando, Florida.
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
Amy Rogers reports from the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where Nasa Hataoka leads after the first round. Rogers details how the diminutive Japanese player picked up speed and distance in the offseason.
LPGA Tour Highlights 2026: Hilton Tournament of Champions, Round 1
LPGA Tour Highlights 2026: Hilton Tournament of Champions, Round 1
The LGPA's 2026 season is underway at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla, where Nasa Hataoka, Lottie Woad and Nelly Korda shined in the opening round of the season.