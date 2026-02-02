Skip navigation
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds

February 1, 2026 08:02 PM
Nelly Korda won the LPGA's first tournament of the season but it came after a final-round cancelation at Lake Nona due to heavy winds. Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers spoke to several players, including Amy Yang, to get their reaction on the weather-related decision.
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
2:42
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
9:05
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
3:01
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
1:59
Round of the year already? Korda with 64 in cold and wind
1:24
Henderson, with caddie sister in final start, fires 66 at TOC
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
8:09
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
1:47
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
3:55
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
7:30
LPGA Tour Highlights 2026: Hilton Tournament of Champions, Round 1
02:43
Looking back on 30 years of the TGR Foundation
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
04:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Justin Rose split Torrey Pines 2026 and Merion Golf Club 2013
03:49
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
Bahrain Championship 2026 - Day Four
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
03:04
Whale watching with Boo Weekley and fiancé
04:39
Making sushi with David Duval in Hawaii
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
01:04
Moving Day: Rose putting on a ‘clinic’ at Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:26
Frigid temperatures impact Sunday schedule for LPGA at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
02:49
Rose not complacent with six-shot lead at Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
10:54
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
07:02
Ko, Woad share lead with changes ahead at LPGA TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
09:27
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
05:24
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:02
Rose sets 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
43
Brooks Koepka reaches cutline with eagle putt on 17
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
12:39
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
02:00
Justin Rose shoots opening round 62, leads Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
01:35
Tony, you made an ace! Finau subdued after hole-in-one
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
03:29
‘Game feels there': Brooks on first round back on Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:39
PGA Tour players react to Patrick Reed news
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
04:47
Ahead of opener, LPGA stars weigh in on WTGL
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
10:29
Bad day for LIV, great day for PGA Tour: Chamblee on Reed news
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round
13:53
Reed’s decision shows LIV’s competitive model is flawed: McGinley
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Day Four
13:35
Patrick Reed sets sight on PGA Tour return
CME Group Tour Championship 2025 - Round Three
04:09
Thitikul making debut, surprise entrant at LPGA opener
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:36
Koepka nervous but not uncomfortable in Tour return