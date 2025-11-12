Skip navigation
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am

November 12, 2025 11:46 AM
Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham bring the energy with some hilarious reactions to their tee shots during The ANNIKA Pro-Am.
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
2:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
8:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgamaybankrd2_251031.jpg
8:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
nbc_lpga_maybankrd1hls_251030.jpg
4:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
8:01
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, final round
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_golf_nellyproamintv_251112.jpg
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
nbc_golf_annikaproamnellyandcaitlin_251112.jpg
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_251111.jpg
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
clark.jpg
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
tiger_mpx_new.jpg
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_griffindiscussion_251109.jpg
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_wwtchamprd2_251107.jpg
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
fleetwood_071125.jpg
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Round One
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship