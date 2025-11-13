Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika

November 13, 2025 12:39 PM
Kai Trump finds the fairway to open her first round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge.
Up Next
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
4:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
8:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
2:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lexishophieshots_251112.jpg
1:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
8:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgamaybankrd2_251031.jpg
8:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_maybankrd1hls_251030.jpg
4:38
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
08:01
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, final round
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
05:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd1_251113.jpg
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyintr_251113.jpg
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_golf_nellyproamintv_251112.jpg
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
nbc_golf_annikaproamnellyandcaitlin_251112.jpg
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_251111.jpg
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
clark.jpg
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
tiger_mpx_new.jpg
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_griffindiscussion_251109.jpg
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo