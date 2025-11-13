Watch Now
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
Kai Trump finds the fairway to open her first round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge.
Up Next
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
Highlights: LPGA Tour's The Annika, Round 1
Watch highlights of round one of the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Pro-am tournament Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
Relive Caitlin Clark's top shots and best moments from The Annika Pro-Am 2025, where she played 9 holes with Nelly Korda at Pelican Golf Club outside of Tampa, Florida.
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
Caitlin Clark discusses the scenes at The Annika Pro-Am, playing alongside Nelly Korda and her golf game as of now.
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham bring the energy with some hilarious reactions to their tee shots during The ANNIKA Pro-Am.
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
Watch the best moments from the final match of the LPGA Tour's Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown between Australia and the United States at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea.