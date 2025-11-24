Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic

November 24, 2025 02:46 PM
Sami Välimäki and Max McGreevy trade top shots from this weekend's RSM Classic at the PGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
4:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
7:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
6:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
5:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
1:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
3:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
6:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
8:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
8:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
6:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
01:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
01:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
nbc_golf_wwtchamprd2_251107.jpg
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_wwtr1_251106.jpg
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd2_251024.jpg
08:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
01:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
nbc_golf_tigernewsreax_251012.jpg
05:28
Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
04:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd3_251011.jpg
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
04:19
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
GettyImages-2240011940_copy.jpg
12:17
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251006.jpg
01:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
nbc_golf_sandersonfinv2_251005.jpg
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
01:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
08:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Castillo, Hodges narrowly miss 2026 PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_cmefinalrd_251123.jpg
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_jeenowinningputt_251123.jpg
02:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_nellyholeout_251123.jpg
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Korda gets pairing with No. 1 in CME Champ. finale
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_lpga_cmeround2_251121.jpg
08:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_golf_kupchosegment_251119.jpg
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
nbc_golf_amyreport_251119.jpg
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage