LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Highlights from the second round of the LPGA's 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, featuring Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Lottie Woad and more.
Korda bracing for weekend cold in bid for TOC title
Nelly Korda is in contention for her first LPGA victory since 2024, but she and the rest of the field at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will deal with severe cold this weekend in Orlando, Florida.
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
Amy Rogers reports from the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where Nasa Hataoka leads after the first round. Rogers details how the diminutive Japanese player picked up speed and distance in the offseason.
LPGA Tour Highlights 2026: Hilton Tournament of Champions, Round 1
The LGPA's 2026 season is underway at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla, where Nasa Hataoka, Lottie Woad and Nelly Korda shined in the opening round of the season.