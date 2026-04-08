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DeChambeau calls rivalry with McIlroy 'great for the game'

April 7, 2026 09:40 PM
Paul McGinley breaks down why the rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy is "good for golf" and how "naive" DeChambeau was during the final round of the 2025 Masters.
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