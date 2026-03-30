Penske Performance: How Woodland set a Houston record
Penske takes a statistical lookback at how Gary Woodland won his first event since the 2019 U.S. Open -- and since 2023 brain surgery -- in record fashion at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Up Next
Whoop: Heart-pounding action at the Houston Open
Whoop: Heart-pounding action at the Houston Open
See some of the shots that made hearts beat a little faster at the PGA Tour's 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Woodland explains emotions, dealing with Friday incident
Woodland explains emotions, dealing with Friday incident
Gary Woodland joined "Golf Central" and explained the emotions he felt in winning -- and as he was trying to win -- the Texas Children's Houston Open. He also talked about an incident on Friday that stirred his PTSD from 2023 brain surgery.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children's Houston Open, Final round
Check out highlights from the final round of the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open where Gary Woodland, Nicolai Højgaard and Min Woo Lee capped off an incredible tournament.
‘Gary! Gary! Gary!’ Woodland celebrates emotional win at Houston Open
'Gary! Gary! Gary!' Woodland celebrates emotional win at Houston Open
Gary Woodland received support throughout the week at Memorial Park but no chants were louder than the ones he got when he sank his putt for par on the 18th hole, completing an emotional career comeback from brain tumor surgery. Woodland raised his arms into the sky in celebration before breaking down in an embrace his wife, Gabby.
Knapp nearly sets new course and tournament record in Houston
Knapp nearly sets new course and tournament record in Houston
Jake Knapp comes up just short on a birdie attempt that would have secured the course and tournament record (61) at the Texas Children's Houston Open
Scott and Lowry record final-round holes-in-one
Scott and Lowry record final-round holes-in-one
Adam Scott shot a hole in one on No. 11 and Shane Lowry also recorded an ace on No. 2 during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3
Round 3 of the Texas Children's Houston Open showcased incredible play by Gary Woodland, Nicolai Højgaard and Min Woo Lee. Check out some of the best highlights from the day.
Moving Day: Woodland leads Houston Open into final round
Moving Day: Woodland leads Houston Open into final round
Gary Woodland showed confidence during the third round on Saturday to maintain the lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open going into final round in this Penske's Moving Day.
Min Woo Lee dazzles with one-knee chip at Texas Children’s
Min Woo Lee dazzles with one-knee chip at Texas Children's
Min Woo Lee chipped from the bunker on one knee and made birdie on No. 17 during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?
What comes next for Tiger Woods after being released from Florida jail?
Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard and Mark Rolfing discuss both the short and long term future for Tiger Woods following Friday's rollover crash and his arrest in Jupiter Island, Fla. Hoggard said despite the severity of the charges, Woods is still legally allowed to travel to and play in the 2026 Masters if he feels like his body compete. Rolfing suggested Woods step away from playing golf entirely so he can focus solely on his health.