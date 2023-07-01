Top Stories
- 65 y.o. Langer takes 2-shot lead at USSO
- In front of Capt. Donald, Aberg lifts off in Detroit
- Pod: LIV's future; ranking grilling holidays
- Phil on Tour-Saudi deal: 'Very optimistic'
- Breaking down '23 conf. realignment in golf
- Player DQ'd in KFT debut for using rangefinder
- PGA Tour returning to Utah beginning next fall
- Canada tour pro makes emotional rally after '10'
- Tour board: Players will have final vote on deal
Watch Live
U.S. Senior Open
2023 U.S. Senior Open - Round 3
Golf Central