×

'I’m not scared to fail': Fowler leads Rocket Mortgage at 20 under in bid to end drought

BY Associated Press  — 

65 y.o. Langer takes 2-shot lead at USSO

BY Associated Press

Phil on Tour-Saudi deal: 'Very optimistic'

BY Golf Channel Digital

Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Top Stories

Watch Live

Full Schedule
On Now

PGA TOUR

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round 3

U.S. Senior Open

2023 U.S. Senior Open - Round 3

Golf Central

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

More

Meet the Monday qualifier who could win RMC

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Before Peter Kuest tees off Sunday just three shots back at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, get to know a little bit about how he got here.
News & Opinion

In front of Capt. Donald, Aberg lifts off in Detroit

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Ludvig Aberg’s Ryder Cup audition couldn’t have gone much better, as the 23-year-old Swede is a shot off the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead after playing alongside Luke Donald.

Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
PGA Tour

Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2

In this edition of Seabourn This Is Your Moment, Taylor Moore shot 13-under across the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to finish atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

OTHER TOURS

More

65 y.o. Langer takes 2-shot lead at USSO

BY Associated Press  — 

Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld.
Golf Central

Canada tour pro makes emotional rally after '10'

BY Brentley Romine  — 

There is never a good time to card a ’10,’ but one PGA Tour Canada pro may have used his double-digit score to turn around his season.

Korn Ferry Tour
Golf Central

Player DQ'd in KFT debut for using rangefinder

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Zach Williams was disqualified from his Korn Ferry Tour debut on Thursday for using a distance-measuring device.

LATEST ON TOUR, PIF AND LIV GOLF

More

Phil on Tour-Saudi deal: 'Very optimistic'

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Phil Mickelson, in Spain this week for LIV's event, said that he is “very optimistic” about where the game is headed.
Golf Central

Pod: LIV's future; ranking grilling holidays

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

After seeing the Tour's agreement with Saudi Arabia's PIF, Rex and Lav weigh in with thoughts on LIV Golf's future.
News & Opinion

Tour board: Players will have final vote on deal

BY Associated Press  — 

The PGA Tour sought to assure players Tuesday that they will have a say in the Tour’s new partnership with the Saudi funders of LIV Golf.
Golf Central

Tour sends to senators Saudi 'framework' deal

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

PGA Tour officials sent to senators late Monday the "framework" agreement between it, Saudi Arabia's PIF and the DP World Tour.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS

More
Fowler wants to 'leave it all out there' at RMC

Fowler wants to 'leave it all out there' at RMC

Rickie Fowler recaps his impressive outing in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he leads the field heading into Sunday.
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
PGA Tour Champions

Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
PGA Tour

Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt

Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
USGA

Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

NEWS AND OPINION

More

Breaking down '23 conf. realignment in golf

BY Brentley Romine  — 

With the calendar officially turning to July, it marked the transition date for the most recent wave of conference realignment. Here is a quick breakdown of the movement for golf.
Golf Central

PGA Tour returning to Utah beginning next fall

BY Brentley Romine  — 

The PGA Tour announced Friday that beginning next year, the Black Desert Championship in Utah will be part of its fall schedule.
Golf Central

USGA: Not Rory's fault, but drop at USO incorrect

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Thomas Pagel, the USGA’s chief governance officer, explained that Rory McIlroy took relief from the wrong spot on the par-5 14th hole Sunday at LACC.
Golf Central

Open qualifying: 21 LIV guys, but no Westy, Poults

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Sergio Garcia and 20 other current LIV players will attempt to qualify for The Open next Tuesday at four different sites across the U.K.