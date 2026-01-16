Skip navigation
McIlroy shoots 66 with new irons, leads in Dubai
January 15, 2026 08:13 PM
Rory McIlroy talks about updating his golf bag ahead of the 2026 season after finishing as the first round leader at the Dubai Invitational.
Latest Clips
13:18
Spieth (68): Optimism high in 2026, and here’s why
05:29
TGR Foundation celebrates 30 years with Tiger’s eye on the future
30
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
04:16
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
41
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
05:20
Legend Larson on LOVB of volleyball and golf
05:40
‘Kinda crazy': Dickson bogey-free all week in winning KFT opener
06:12
PGA Tour players talk goals for 2026 ahead of Sony Open
04:34
‘Contracted through 2026': DeChambeau, Rahm on LIV futures
07:06
Tiger details decision to allow Koepka to return
05:21
Theegala eyes top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
02:07
Highlights: Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 3
07:02
Explaining the new PGA Tour rules for 2026
09:32
Koepka’s PGA Tour return ‘a great day for golf': Chamblee
08:07
Horschel: Business, not personal with possible LIV returnees
07:00
PGA Tour players at Sony weigh in on Koepka’s return
08:15
Lavner: Tour offering ‘mulligan’ to select LIV players
10:11
Hoggard: Rolapp ‘flexing’ with PGA Tour return program
14:21
Koepka returning after PGA Tour announces new program
07:27
Rex & Lav: McIlroy, DeChambeau biggest question marks
06:36
Chamblee on Koepka: Tour needs to set precedent
02:44
Highlights: The Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 1
07:40
Can Rory, Scottie maintain brilliance? Brandel weighs in
06:28
2026 LPGA: What’s the situation with Rose Zhang?
08:52
Lynch: Why McIlroy’s Masters win was a team effort
07:05
Lewis: Scottie vs. Rory the main show, but there’s more
06:38
Rolfing: The future of the PGA Tour in Hawaii
10:09
Roberts: How Bryson’s situation differs from Brooks’
07:47
Koepka wants back on Tour, but do players want him?
10:06
Koepka applies for reinstatement to PGA Tour
