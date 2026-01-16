Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

McIlroy shoots 66 with new irons, leads in Dubai

January 15, 2026 08:13 PM
Rory McIlroy talks about updating his golf bag ahead of the 2026 season after finishing as the first round leader at the Dubai Invitational.

Latest Clips

Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
13:18
Spieth (68): Optimism high in 2026, and here’s why
011426_Bascom_8565.png
05:29
TGR Foundation celebrates 30 years with Tiger’s eye on the future
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
30
Vintage Vijay: Bunker hole-out caps birdie run
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round One
04:16
Taylor eyes Sony Open repeat after fast start in Hawaii
1768523102402322.jpg
41
Big break: Off the grandstand, into eagle range for Riley
Jordan Larson
05:20
Legend Larson on LOVB of volleyball and golf
The Bahamas Golf Classic At Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 - Final Round
05:40
‘Kinda crazy': Dickson bogey-free all week in winning KFT opener
Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
06:12
PGA Tour players talk goals for 2026 ahead of Sony Open
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day Three
04:34
‘Contracted through 2026': DeChambeau, Rahm on LIV futures
The Memorial Tournament - Round Two
07:06
Tiger details decision to allow Koepka to return
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
05:21
Theegala eyes top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
The Bahamas Golf Classic At Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 - Round Three
02:07
Highlights: Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 3
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry - Round One
07:02
Explaining the new PGA Tour rules for 2026
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Previews
09:32
Koepka’s PGA Tour return ‘a great day for golf': Chamblee
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
08:07
Horschel: Business, not personal with possible LIV returnees
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
07:00
PGA Tour players at Sony weigh in on Koepka’s return
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Four
08:15
Lavner: Tour offering ‘mulligan’ to select LIV players
TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
10:11
Hoggard: Rolapp ‘flexing’ with PGA Tour return program
koepka_1920_pga23_d4_win_fist.jpg
14:21
Koepka returning after PGA Tour announces new program
The Masters - Final Round
07:27
Rex & Lav: McIlroy, DeChambeau biggest question marks
2025 Masters Tournament - Round One
06:36
Chamblee on Koepka: Tour needs to set precedent
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay - Round Two
02:44
Highlights: The Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 1
Syndication: USA TODAY
07:40
Can Rory, Scottie maintain brilliance? Brandel weighs in
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three
06:28
2026 LPGA: What’s the situation with Rose Zhang?
The Masters - Final Round
08:52
Lynch: Why McIlroy’s Masters win was a team effort
PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
07:05
Lewis: Scottie vs. Rory the main show, but there’s more
The Sentry - Previews
06:38
Rolfing: The future of the PGA Tour in Hawaii
The Showdown - Previews
10:09
Roberts: How Bryson’s situation differs from Brooks’
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day One
07:47
Koepka wants back on Tour, but do players want him?
LIV Golf Invitational - Andalucia - Day One
10:06
Koepka applies for reinstatement to PGA Tour