Reed keeps pedal down, wins again on DPWT

January 25, 2026 09:32 AM
Patrick Reed won by four shots in the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. But the LIV Golf player said he had to grind out the victory in the middle of his round. Hear from the champion.

