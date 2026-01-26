Skip navigation
What to expect of Koepka: Comments, game and all
January 26, 2026 02:06 PM
Brooks Koepka returns this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Shane Ryan and Ryan Lavner join "Golf Today" to offer expectations for and of the five-time major champion.
07:18
LPGA returns to action with season-opening TOC
03:41
Golf cart showcase at the 2026 PGA Show
02:14
Ghost Golf limited-edition bags with ‘high-end quality’
07:24
Good Good: Merch, vibes and ‘Big Break’ at the PGA Show
02:10
Range finders, speakers and launch monitors from Bushnell
03:01
Beauty, artwork and technology of Titleist Vokey wedges
06:32
How Makefield Putters made Sutton a believer
11:18
New Sun Day Red shoe features Tiger-patent sole
04:56
Make a statement with these women’s golf shoes
02:33
DPWT highlights: McIlroy struggles in Rd. 1 at Dubai
12:13
What’s new with Titleist balls in 2026? It’s a lot
01:59
‘Brain Trust’ revolutionizing Bridgestone ball
07:40
Megatron talks neuroscience, golf and was it a catch?
04:07
Bob Does Sports shows off Breezy collection
05:06
Men’s apparel: Hoodies, hats and Sun Day Red
11:25
Callaway touts Quantum clubs, hyped for the future
06:44
McIlroy sends strong message to Hatton and Rahm
02:36
FootJoy’s updated Pro/SL built for comfort and durability
03:33
Scheffler begins 2026 at AmEx: ‘You can always get a little better’
03:52
SuperStroke powers with Lamkin to create new line of grips
03:10
Takomo making noise with new irons and influencers
03:23
XXIO ‘making it easy’ for women and seniors
02:55
Mizuno showcasing new JPX One driver at PGA Show
06:49
Scheffler fine-tuning new driver for season debut at AmEx
02:45
Nine best shots of the week and Spieth goes full Elvis
04:42
McIlroy, Lowry stay in Dubai after frustrating finishes
08:41
The dominos continue to fall after Koepka news
05:49
LIV Golf’s reaction to Koepka rejoining PGA Tour
04:34
‘Contracted through 2026': DeChambeau, Rahm on LIV futures
07:06
Tiger details decision to allow Koepka to return
06:40
Scottie starts 2026 season with historic AmEx win
05:25
Blades Brown: Could write book from AmEx takeaways
06:24
Day, English ready to welcome back Koepka at Torrey Pines
04:36
PGA Tour schedule, Koepka on players’ minds
02:11
Scottie on 20th PGA Tour win: ‘It’s pretty wild’
07:48
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
03:16
Reed keeps pedal down, wins again on DPWT
02:22
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 American Express
11:26
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 3
01:29
Camilo Villegas suffers déjà vu with TV mic
01:57
‘That was a lot of fun': Blades on strong Round 3 finish
04:47
Blades makes perfect birdie with coach on the call
01:22
‘Oh not again!’ Echavarría slams into rocks leading to sextuple bogey on 17
06:52
Highlights: Reed’s surge creates 4-stroke lead in Dubai
01:54
Reed leads by four in Dubai: ‘It’s not going to be easy’
08:09
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 2
04:46
Highlights, interview: Brown ‘stoked’ after 60 at AmEx
01:11
Blades Brown agonizingly close to 59 at AmEx
03:41
Highlights: Scheffler follows 63 with 64 at American Express
03:15
Highlights: McIlroy and field chasing Reed in Dubai
01:11
Even Hatton is happy about this shot in Dubai
08:15
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 1
53
Day too accurate with approach shot in Round 1 at AmEx
03:34
Highlights, interview: Scheffler opens season with 63
01:32
Nightmare memory: Mouw’s 13 at last year’s AmEx
44
Jimmy Stanger hits three straight shots in the water
04:02
KFT Highlights: 2026 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round
05:10
Scott: PGA Tour, Saudi PIF ‘incompatible at the moment’
02:55
Lowry reflects on Dubai loss ahead of another Dubai start
07:32
Zalatoris details health, swing changes in Tour return
