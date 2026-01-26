Skip navigation
What to expect of Koepka: Comments, game and all

January 26, 2026 02:06 PM
Brooks Koepka returns this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Shane Ryan and Ryan Lavner join "Golf Today" to offer expectations for and of the five-time major champion.

