Young completes comeback to win 2026 Players
Cameron Young won the 2026 The Players Championship by one stroke over Matt Fitzpatrick.
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PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, final round
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, final round
Check out highlights from the final round of The Players Championship. There was lots of movement on the leaderboard on Sunday, which led to a thrilling finish at TPC Sawgrass.
Ramey submits must-see bogey of the week on 17th at Sawgrass
Ramey submits must-see bogey of the week on 17th at Sawgrass
Chad Ramey had the bogey of the week on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass. Ramey survived with a four despite a shot that left him on the edge off the green. The unusual lie left him no choice but to take a hack that left some damage to the wooden ledge and grass.
‘See how my body feels': McIlroy considering pre-Masters start
'See how my body feels': McIlroy considering pre-Masters start
Rory McIlroy was happy to make it through four days of The Players, but he's not certain what his schedule will be like with the Masters less than a month away.
Ramey makes first hole-in-one of 2026 Players
Ramey makes first hole-in-one of 2026 Players
Chad Ramey made a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th Sunday at the 2026 Players Championship, the first ace of the week on the Stadium Course.
Moving Day: Thorbjornsen charges into Players contention
Moving Day: Thorbjornsen charges into Players contention
Michael Thorbjornsen began Saturday at The Players seven strokes behind leader Ludvig Åberg and played his way into second, finishing just three strokes back from the lead going into the final round on Sunday. Check out how he played his way into contention in this Penske's Moving Day.
With 10-finger grip, Thorbjornsen chasing friend Åberg at Players
With 10-finger grip, Thorbjornsen chasing friend Åberg at Players
Michael Thorbjornsen and his 10-finger grip are in the final pairing Sunday at The Players, alongside friend Ludvig Åberg. Hear from Thorbjornsen and listen to Brandel Chamblee's analysis of his grip.
Smylie smashes the ball as he tackles No. 18 at Players
Smylie smashes the ball as he tackles No. 18 at Players
The Golf Channel's Smylie Kaufman tees off on No. 18 after the third round of The Players Championship.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: The Players Championship, Round 3
Watch third-round action of the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship. There were lots of highs and lows Saturday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
‘It’s all about executing': Åberg leads going into Players Sunday
'It's all about executing': Åberg leads going into Players Sunday
Ludvig Åberg addressed the media at The Players on Saturday, where he has a 3-shot lead going into the final round of the tournament on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick nearly aces tee shot on 17 at Players
Fitzpatrick nearly aces tee shot on 17 at Players
Matt Fitzpatrick is climbing up the leaderboard at the The Players Championship, thanks in large part to precision tee shots like he had here on the 17th hole. Fitzpatrick birdie putt to climb into a tie for second place with Cameron Young.