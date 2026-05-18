'Punitive' Aronimink holds world's best to account at PGA
Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley discuss Aronimink's setup at the 2026 PGA Championship and why it allowed for a "thorough test" for the world's best players.
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Rahm (T-2) happy with PGA performance but knows shots got away
Rahm (T-2) happy with PGA performance but knows shots got away
Jon Rahm spoke with the media after the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship, where he tied for second. Rahm said he was happy with how he played but knew a couple of missed putts cost him major No. 3.
McIlroy: ‘I’ll rue three holes today that I didn’t take advantage of’
McIlroy: 'I'll rue three holes today that I didn't take advantage of'
Rory McIlroy spoke with the media Sunday after the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship. McIlroy was in contention but could only make two birdies compared to one bogey in a tie for seventh.
‘Extremely rewarding’ road to becoming PGA champion
'Extremely rewarding' road to becoming PGA champion
Aaron Rai joined Todd Lewis to discuss his 2026 PGA Championship victory and the journey from his modest upbringing in England to becoming a major winner.
Penske Moving Day: McIlroy closing in third Wanamaker?
Penske Moving Day: McIlroy closing in third Wanamaker?
Rory McIlroy shot 66 Saturday at the PGA Championship and sits in a pack chasing leader Alex Smalley. McIlroy's big move on Penske Moving Day gives him a shot at a seventh major title.
What makes 5-footers so tough at Aronimink? Smylie shows
What makes 5-footers so tough at Aronimink? Smylie shows
Smylie Kaufman putts on the 13th Hole
Rory: ‘I’ve climbed my way out of that hole’
Rory: 'I've climbed my way out of that hole'
Rory McIlroy said he feels like he's still got a chance at the PGA Championship going into Sunday and that he's already climbed out of a hole following his poor opening round.
Smalley steadies ship, takes advantage of back nine at Aronimink
Smalley steadies ship, takes advantage of back nine at Aronimink
Alex Smalley was 3-over through four holes on Moving Day and heading in the wrong direction on the Aronimink leaderboard. He was able to birdie on No. 7 and No. 9, sparking a rally on Saturday that would continue on his back nine that led to an eventual two-stoke lead at the PGA Championship.
McIlroy jokes after showing improvement in Round 2
McIlroy jokes after showing improvement in Round 2
Two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy said he felt has a chance to make a run at the Aronimink leaderboard over the next two days after shooting a bogey-free 67 during Friday's second round.
Chris Gotterup puts on putting show at Aronimink
Chris Gotterup puts on putting show at Aronimink
Chris Gotterup's 65 on Friday is the lowest round of the 2026 PGA Championship. Here's how the four-time Tour winner got himself in contention for his first major championship.