A. Fitzpatrick's wild ride leads to 54-hole lead at Truist
Alex Fitzpatrick has his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour at Quail Hollow. Here's how the 27-year-old rookie took over the Truist in the third round.
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PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
Koepka: Most excited I’ve been playing golf in a long, long time
Koepka: Most excited I've been playing golf in a long, long time
Brooks Koepka's lowest round of 2026 had him confessing to reporters that this is the best he's felt about his game in years. He finished Saturday with a bogey-free 29 on the back nine.
‘This is the place to be': Rory on LIV players who don’t want PGA Tour return
'This is the place to be': Rory on LIV players who don't want PGA Tour return
Rory McIlroy fielded several LIV-related questions after his second round at Quail Hollow. He told reporters that the PGA Tour has the most competitive golf and that if a player doesn't want to play "that [it] says something about you."
Give me what Cam’s got: Thomas contending with Young-style putter
Give me what Cam's got: Thomas contending with Young-style putter
Cameron Young has played as well or better than anyone this year. Justin Thomas has taken note and likes what he's seen. So much so, he asked for the same model putter that Young uses. Thomas is now in contention at the Truist Championship.
McIlroy rebounds at Quail Hollow, sits T-8 entering weekend
McIlroy rebounds at Quail Hollow, sits T-8 entering weekend
Rory McIlroy made a charge during his back nine at Quail Hollow on Friday, with a stretch that featured five birdies in seven holes.
Blanchet aces No. 17 at Quail Hollow’s Green Mile
Blanchet aces No. 17 at Quail Hollow's Green Mile
Chandler Blanchet gets a hole in one on the 17th hole, part of the Green Mile, while playing his first Truist Championship.
‘Crazy change': Ruffels talks going from YouTube to contending at Myrtle Beach
'Crazy change': Ruffels talks going from YouTube to contending at Myrtle Beach
Ryan Ruffels sits inside the top 20 of the leaderboard at the Myrtle Beach Classic after a strong first two rounds. The YouTube golfer talked to reporters about his expectations going into the weekend and what having the local fans support means to him.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
PGA Tour highlights 2026: ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
McCarty explains wild sequence (and brilliant shot) on final hole at Truist
McCarty explains wild sequence (and brilliant shot) on final hole at Truist
Matt McCarty hit his approach shot inside 2 feet at the final hole Thursday at the Truist Championship. The only problem: the group in front was still playing. McCarty explains and also talks about his magnificent putting.