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Scheffler 'miles ahead' of McIlroy? Chamblee and McGinley debate

May 12, 2026 08:38 PM
Brandel Chamblee believes that Scottie Scheffler is clearly superior to Rory McIlroy. Paul McGinley would beg to differ. And that's what they do in Tuesday's "Live From the PGA Championship" at Aronimink.
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