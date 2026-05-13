Scheffler 'miles ahead' of McIlroy? Chamblee and McGinley debate
Brandel Chamblee believes that Scottie Scheffler is clearly superior to Rory McIlroy. Paul McGinley would beg to differ. And that's what they do in Tuesday's "Live From the PGA Championship" at Aronimink.
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Young using ball that likely would conform to rollback: Hoggard
Young using ball that likely would conform to rollback: Hoggard
Cameron Young is using a golf ball that would likely conform to rollback standards, Rex Hoggard reports on "Live From the PGA Championship."
Toe aside, McIlroy better off entering this PGA after a Masters win
Toe aside, McIlroy better off entering this PGA after a Masters win
Rory McIlroy had some toe issues Tuesday but Todd Lewis reports that McIlroy's not overly concerned. McIlroy did, however, express that he's in an overall better mental frame of mind coming into this PGA than he was a year ago when he won his first Masters.
Scheffler jokes about runner-up finishes, ready for another major ‘W’
Scheffler jokes about runner-up finishes, ready for another major 'W'
Scottie Scheffler has finished runner-up in his last three PGA Tour starts. This week, he's the defending champion of the PGA Championship and looking for his fifth career major title. He met the media Tuesday at Aronimink.
What impact will toe injury have on Rory at Aronimink?
What impact will toe injury have on Rory at Aronimink?
Golf Channel's Kira Dixon discusses the right toe injury that forced Rory McIlroy off the course on Tuesday at Aronimink and what lingering concerns there are ahead of Thursday's opening round.
‘I don’t want to jinx it': Did Schauffele find something ahead of PGA?
'I don't want to jinx it': Did Schauffele find something ahead of PGA?
Xander Schauffele's confidence level isn't where it was when he won the 2024 PGA Championship. But despite a poor result last week, he is feeling pretty good entering Aronimink. Did he find something? He doesn't want to say it out loud.
Why Aronimink reminds Rory of ’23 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Why Aronimink reminds Rory of '23 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Why Aronimink reminds Rory of '23 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
McIlroy on Aronimink: ‘Bash driver’ and figure it out
McIlroy on Aronimink: 'Bash driver' and figure it out
Rory McIlroy took a brief scouting trip to Aronimink. He offered up some thoughts Tuesday during his press conference at the PGA Championship.
Brothers Fitzpatrick seek more success outside ‘City of Brotherly Love’
Brothers Fitzpatrick seek more success outside 'City of Brotherly Love'
Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick joined the "Live From the PGA Championship" set Monday to talk about their recent play and hopes this week at Aronimink.
Dissecting LIV Golf’s future: ‘It’s impossible that it would survive in its current form’
Dissecting LIV Golf's future: 'It's impossible that it would survive in its current form'
On Golf Central "Live From the PGA Championship," the team breaks down what's next for LIV Golf and the league's players, like Bryson DeChambeau, after the PIF announced it will end funding after the 2026 season.