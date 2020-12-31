Most-read stories on GolfChannel.com in 2020: Brooks Koepka had plenty to say

The most-read stories on GolfChannel.com are usually Tiger Woods-centric. Woods had his name in a handful of headlines of our most popular articles in 2020, but this year was eclectic. Though, there did seem to be a bit of a Brooks Koepka theme.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on our website in 2020, beginning with Nos. 1-5 in order of popularity:

Golf Central Bryson to cameraman: Don't damage my brand Bryson DeChambeau got into an exchange of words with a cameraman during Saturday's third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Golf Central John Daly reveals bladder cancer diagnosis Two-time major champ John Daly revealed on PGA Tour Champions Learning Center that he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Golf Central Teary Tiger at Champions Dinner, Jack describes Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

6. Watch with caution: Worst shank of all time on No. 1 at St. Andrews

7. Wait, what? Tiger Woods hits ball in hole, comes out in final round of Farmers

8. On the move: Phil Mickelson and family moving to South Florida

9. Paul Azinger responds to criticism over European Tour comments

10. Brooks Koepka smack talks Michael Jordan on the golf course and learns a lesson

11. Brooks Koepka on no fans at PGA Tour events: 'Guys are going to lose balls'

12. Report: PGA Tour spoke to Cameron Smith about Patrick Reed comments

13. Hear which Tour pro Brooks Koepka thinks would struggle carrying his own bag

14. Tiger Woods says this exercise early in his career 'destroyed' his body

15. Watch: Ole Miss fan, 84, sinks 94-foot putt at basketball game to win car