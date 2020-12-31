Most-read stories on GolfChannel.com in 2020: Brooks Koepka had plenty to say

The most-read stories on GolfChannel.com are usually Tiger Woods-centric. Woods had his name in a handful of headlines of our most popular articles in 2020, but this year was eclectic. Though, there did seem to be a bit of a Brooks Koepka theme.

Here's a look at the most-read stories on our website in 2020, beginning with Nos. 1-5 in order of popularity:

Bryson to cameraman: Don't damage my brand

 BY Will Gray  — 

Bryson DeChambeau got into an exchange of words with a cameraman during Saturday's third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

John Daly reveals bladder cancer diagnosis

 BY Will Gray  — 

Two-time major champ John Daly revealed on PGA Tour Champions Learning Center that he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Koepka: Reed was 'building sand castles' at Hero

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Brooks Koepka has sounded off on rule-breakers in the game – including the Patrick Reed incident from a few months ago.

Phil note

See the note Phil left Tiger after '19 Masters win

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Phil Mickelson had already left Augusta National before Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win, but not before he dropped off a note.

Teary Tiger at Champions Dinner, Jack describes

 BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

6. Watch with caution: Worst shank of all time on No. 1 at St. Andrews

7. Wait, what? Tiger Woods hits ball in hole, comes out in final round of Farmers

8. On the move: Phil Mickelson and family moving to South Florida

9. Paul Azinger responds to criticism over European Tour comments

10. Brooks Koepka smack talks Michael Jordan on the golf course and learns a lesson

11. Brooks Koepka on no fans at PGA Tour events: 'Guys are going to lose balls'

12. Report: PGA Tour spoke to Cameron Smith about Patrick Reed comments

13. Hear which Tour pro Brooks Koepka thinks would struggle carrying his own bag

14. Tiger Woods says this exercise early in his career 'destroyed' his body

15. Watch: Ole Miss fan, 84, sinks 94-foot putt at basketball game to win car

Missed tap-in helps end Koepka's rough 2020

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

A moment of carelessness cost Brooks Koepka a cut in the final PGA Tour event of 2020.
Brooks' early '21: Likely no TOC, more WC starts

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brooks Koepka plans to play more on the PGA Tour early in 2021, though that schedule won't include Kapalua unless he wins this week in Mexico.
Koepka bounces back, but missing the patrons

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

The lack of patrons this year at the Masters is affecting even the best major player of the past few years.