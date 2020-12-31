Most-read stories on GolfChannel.com in 2020: Brooks Koepka had plenty to say

The most-read stories on GolfChannel.com are usually Tiger Woods-centric. Woods had his name in a handful of headlines of our most popular articles in 2020, but this year was eclectic. Though, there did seem to be a bit of a Brooks Koepka theme.
Here's a look at the most-read stories on our website in 2020, beginning with Nos. 1-5 in order of popularity:
6. Watch with caution: Worst shank of all time on No. 1 at St. Andrews
7. Wait, what? Tiger Woods hits ball in hole, comes out in final round of Farmers
8. On the move: Phil Mickelson and family moving to South Florida
9. Paul Azinger responds to criticism over European Tour comments
10. Brooks Koepka smack talks Michael Jordan on the golf course and learns a lesson
11. Brooks Koepka on no fans at PGA Tour events: 'Guys are going to lose balls'
12. Report: PGA Tour spoke to Cameron Smith about Patrick Reed comments
13. Hear which Tour pro Brooks Koepka thinks would struggle carrying his own bag
14. Tiger Woods says this exercise early in his career 'destroyed' his body
15. Watch: Ole Miss fan, 84, sinks 94-foot putt at basketball game to win car