WM Phoenix Open 2026: Odds, favorites for TPC Scottsdale

Scottie Scheffler returns for the fourth PGA Tour event of the season with his sights set on winning a third WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Can Scheffler make it 2-for-2 on the year after his dominant season-opening win at the American Express or will someone play spoiler? The oddsmakers expect the former, in a big way.

Here are the top betting favorites for the weekend in Arizona.

WM Phoenix Open odds (as of Monday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

Scottie Scheffler (+210)

Xander Schauffle (+2000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2600)

Cameron Young (+2600)

Ben Griffin (+2700)

Sam Burns (+2700)

Si Woo Kim (+3000)

Viktor Hovland (+3400)

Maverick McNealy (+3600)

Brooks Koepka (+3800)

Rickie Fowler (+3900)

J.J. Spaun (+4200)

Harris English (+4400)

Chris Gotterup (+4400)

Collin Morikawa (+4400)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4400)

WM Phoenix Open 2026 winner prediction

Hard to not pick the favorite in this category given his course history at the WM Phoenix Open and the fact the next player on the board just snapped a streak of 72 consecutive made cuts on Tour.

Scheffler might be an extremely boring pick (see: conservative pick), but when the next five options don’t scream “pick me,” you return back to the obvious pretty quickly.

One non-longshot/non-Scheffler option would be the seventh player listed, and that’s Si Woo Kim at +3000.

Coming off a T-2 at Torrey Pines, Kim is not afraid of chasing down Scheffler, who he played with a lot during the offseason. Furthermore, the No. 37-ranked golfer in the world held a share of the lead with Scheffler after 54 holes two weeks ago at the American Express before enduring a tough Sunday at La Quinta and settling for a T-6.

Kim, who also finished T-11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, is arguably the hottest golfer in the world right now not named Scheffler or Justin Rose.

Best longshot bet to win at WM Phoenix

Sahith Theegala had a rocky 2025 but is healthy and at +5000 is great value at TPC Scottsdale after finishing T-7 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

At Torrey Pines, Theegala shot an opening-round 66 and matched that on Sunday in the final round. Additionally, he recorded a pair of eagles and just a half-dozen bogeys over the 72 holes in San Diego.

He also has two top-5 finishes in this event.

WM Phoenix Open 2026 first-round leader prediction

Can’t go back to the Scheffler well here (especially since he’s priced at +1000) so let’s try and throw a dart and see if it hits bulls-eye: Keith Mitchell at +5700.

Mitchell was red-hot on the front-nine of final round play at Torrey Pines Sunday, but was left with a sour taste in his mouth finishing with back-to-back bogeys to settle for a T-11.

That’s a long way of saying, he’s in form. Additionally, Mitchell is one of the better first-round players on Tour

Will there be a wire-to-wire winner at WM Phoenix?

DraftKings has a section marked “Specials” in its WM offerings ahead of play on Thursday. One of those props is whether or not we’ll see a repeat of last week where Rose went wire-to-wire while setting the 72-hole course record at Torrey.

The odds for such domination are not exactly favorable:

Wire to Wire Winner, “Yes” (+800)

We’re going to pass on this as the number is too short and Scottie has had a penchant for turning up the heat Sunday vs. starting at a blistering pace.

WM Phoenix Open 2026 best bet

Rose won here for last week (given as T-20 play, not a winner sadly) so we’ll return to the same prop market but give a different name: Christiaan Bezuidenhout at +220 to finish top 20, ties included.

With a pair of outside the top-20 finishes to start the season (T-38 at AmEx and T-27 at Farmers), Bezuidenhout might not be the first or even fifth name that pops off the card this week, but he is coming off a sensational performance last year in Phoenix where he wound up T-4.

We’re going to trust the South African to find the fairways early and often at TPC Scottsdale and follow through with more great putting on the greens. Lock it in.