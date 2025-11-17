Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'

November 17, 2025 04:39 PM
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_griffindiscussion_251109.jpg
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
fleetwood_071125.jpg
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Round One
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_golf_roryfleetwoodlowry_251106.jpg
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
nbc_golf_kirahitdeskreax_251105.jpg
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_gc_brentlyeastlakerd2reax_251029.jpg
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gc_tsengwinreax_251027.jpg
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
nbc_golf_brennansoundreaxv3_251025.jpg
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
nbc_golf_penske_251025.jpg
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
nbc_golf_gc_goodgoodchampsv2_251022.jpg
04:15
Good Good CEO excited for sponsored PGA Tour event

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
nbc_golf_stewarcinkintv_251116.jpg
01:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
nbc_golf_pgatcharlesschwabhls_251116.jpg
06:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
01:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
01:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
matthews_ace.jpg
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd4hl_251116.jpg
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_pgac_charlesschwabrd3hl_251115.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd3hl_251115.jpg
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_schwabrd2_251114.jpg
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_golf_dpwtrd2_251114.jpg
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_golf_rory18thhole_251114.jpg
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
nbc_golf_rosefleetwood_251114.jpg
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd1_251113.jpg
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1