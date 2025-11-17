Skip navigation
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
DP World Tour Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Watch Now
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: 'Kids are the future'
November 17, 2025 04:39 PM
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Central to share what the Crush It! The Cup youth golf tournament means to him and his family as he aims to inspire the next generation of golfers.
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
04:15
Good Good CEO excited for sponsored PGA Tour event
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
01:54
Cink after winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship
06:20
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
01:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
01:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
36
Matthews’ ace on 12 wins her a new Lamborghini
03:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
06:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
