Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
WM Phoenix Open
Astara Golf Championship
Qatar Masters
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
WM Phoenix Open
Astara Golf Championship
Qatar Masters
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Rose seeks more 'moments,' beginning this week at Pebble Beach
February 10, 2026 07:34 PM
After his dominating win at Torrey Pines and trip home to celebrate, Justin Rose returns to competition at this week's signature AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he prevailed in 2023.
Related Videos
07:06
Thoughts on fans after spending a week at TPC Scottsdale
07:30
Mr. Par-4 Hole-in-One discusses iconic moment 25 years ago
03:07
Sustainability, community ... and a little fun at the WM Phoenix Open
01:07
Moving Day: McNealy in position for second Tour win
03:16
Scheffler looking for ‘special round’ to win third WM Phoenix Open
01:44
McNealy: TPC Scottsdale ramps up the adrenaline
07:17
Spieth interviews Tiger on MJ, Jeter and the early years
03:53
‘Sweet Caroline’ and the mad rush to the 16th on Saturday
01:46
Chickens, beer and no sleep, Saturday morning at TPC Scottsdale
09:34
Breaking down Scheffler’s turnaround in Rd. 2 of WM Phoenix
03:22
WM evolves blue-collar jobs to Green Collar jobs
08:52
The Players debate and the fluidity of golf’s ‘majors’
03:35
Zero waste means ZERO waste at WM Phoenix Open
04:40
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
05:30
Chamblee: Koepka -- and everyone! -- should use a mallet putter
09:07
Why not start PGA Tour season ‘with a bang’ at TPC Scottsdale?
01:21
Koepka details work being done to improve putting game
02:39
Scheffler on TPC Scottsdale: The environment is second to none
07:15
Bubbie, Dalke preview Good Good Desert Open with country stars
05:41
‘The punishing stretch': Drone flyover of Nos. 7-12 at TPC Scottsdale
02:43
Looking back on 30 years of the TGR Foundation
02:42
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
01:04
Moving Day: Rose putting on a ‘clinic’ at Farmers
02:26
Frigid temperatures impact Sunday schedule for LPGA at TOC
02:49
Rose not complacent with six-shot lead at Farmers
07:02
Ko, Woad share lead with changes ahead at LPGA TOC
05:24
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
12:39
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Latest Clips
08:02
Fleetwood ready to regain ‘rhythm’ in 2026 PGA Tour debut
09:20
Is Gotterup a star? Maltbie will judge with eyes and ears
04:29
McIlroy starts Tour season at Pebble; what drives him in ’26?
07:32
Could The Players make a major argument by going global?
01:11
Penske Performance: Driving powers Gotterup, fails Hideki in Phoenix
03:28
Should LIV Golf be happy with its OWGR allotment?
10:55
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, final round
05:05
Matsuyama driver woes sink hopes for third WM Phoenix Open title
01:43
Gotterup wins WM Phoenix Open in playoff over Matsuyama
09:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 3
03:24
Ultimate on-site fan experience at WM Phoenix Open
08:47
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
02:10
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
53
Theegala continues hole-out streak at WM Phoenix Open
59
Sporting Broncos jersey, Hubbard shows off on 16
01:43
It’s fashion, bro: 5-button polos and cashmere putter covers
01:12
Matsuyama fires 6 straight birdies at WM Phoenix Open
09:06
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
51
WM’s ‘12th man’ goes nuts for Seahawks fan Dahmen
01:34
Scheffler struggles with short game at TPC Scottsdale
01:27
Gotterup: ‘Conservative’ play key to Round 1 success
06:12
Highlights: 2026 Good Good Desert Open
39
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
07:19
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
01:00
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
Close Ad