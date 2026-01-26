Skip navigation
Scottie starts 2026 season with historic AmEx win
January 26, 2026 01:01 PM
Golf Central breaks down highlights from Scottie Scheffler's final round at the 2026 American Express. In just his 151st start on Tour, Scheffler won his 20th tournament.
Related Videos
05:25
Blades Brown: Could write book from AmEx takeaways
06:24
Day, English ready to welcome back Koepka at Torrey Pines
07:48
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
02:55
Lowry reflects on Dubai loss ahead of another Dubai start
07:32
Zalatoris details health, swing changes in Tour return
09:35
The business side of LIV Golf’s future
03:13
MacIntyre says this Round 2 moment cost him shot at Sony Open
05:59
Rodgers earns another top-3 in bid for first Tour win
03:44
Gotterup gives emotional interview after Sony Open win
11:26
‘Nothing compares to this': Elvira celebrates Dubai win
11:17
Pulcini wins Latin America Am, earns Masters, Open spots
02:59
Rory rues final round slow start in Dubai
04:58
Chamblee: The keys to Riley’s lead at the Sony
07:51
McIlroy, Lowry chasing Elvira at Dubai Invitational
58
Who’s the best of the KFT best? Ask the best
01:57
‘Did he just top two shots in a row?’ Gotterup goes low
05:18
McIlroy’s rocky – literally – second round in Dubai
07:25
Spieth at the Sony: More ups, downs and another 68
13:18
Spieth (68): Optimism high in 2026, and here’s why
05:29
TGR Foundation celebrates 30 years with Tiger’s eye on the future
05:20
Legend Larson on LOVB of volleyball and golf
05:40
‘Kinda crazy': Dickson bogey-free all week in winning KFT opener
05:21
Theegala eyes top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
02:07
Highlights: Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 3
08:07
Horschel: Business, not personal with possible LIV returnees
07:00
PGA Tour players at Sony weigh in on Koepka’s return
06:36
Chamblee on Koepka: Tour needs to set precedent
02:44
Highlights: The Bahamas Golf Classic, Round 1
07:40
Can Rory, Scottie maintain brilliance? Brandel weighs in
06:28
2026 LPGA: What’s the situation with Rose Zhang?
Latest Clips
04:36
PGA Tour schedule, Koepka on players’ minds
02:11
Scottie on 20th PGA Tour win: ‘It’s pretty wild’
03:16
Reed keeps pedal down, wins again on DPWT
02:22
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at the 2026 American Express
11:26
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 3
01:29
Camilo Villegas suffers déjà vu with TV mic
01:57
‘That was a lot of fun': Blades on strong Round 3 finish
04:47
Blades makes perfect birdie with coach on the call
01:22
‘Oh not again!’ Echavarría slams into rocks leading to sextuple bogey on 17
06:52
Highlights: Reed’s surge creates 4-stroke lead in Dubai
01:54
Reed leads by four in Dubai: ‘It’s not going to be easy’
08:09
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 2
04:46
Highlights, interview: Brown ‘stoked’ after 60 at AmEx
01:11
Blades Brown agonizingly close to 59 at AmEx
03:41
Highlights: Scheffler follows 63 with 64 at American Express
03:41
Golf cart showcase at the 2026 PGA Show
02:14
Ghost Golf limited-edition bags with ‘high-end quality’
07:24
Good Good: Merch, vibes and ‘Big Break’ at the PGA Show
03:15
Highlights: McIlroy and field chasing Reed in Dubai
01:11
Even Hatton is happy about this shot in Dubai
08:15
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Round 1
53
Day too accurate with approach shot in Round 1 at AmEx
03:34
Highlights, interview: Scheffler opens season with 63
01:32
Nightmare memory: Mouw’s 13 at last year’s AmEx
44
Jimmy Stanger hits three straight shots in the water
02:10
Range finders, speakers and launch monitors from Bushnell
03:01
Beauty, artwork and technology of Titleist Vokey wedges
06:32
How Makefield Putters made Sutton a believer
11:18
New Sun Day Red shoe features Tiger-patent sole
04:56
Make a statement with these women’s golf shoes
