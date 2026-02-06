Skip navigation
Zero waste means ZERO waste at WM Phoenix Open

February 6, 2026 03:26 PM
What do "zero waste" mean? It literally means ZERO waste. Here's how the WM team makes the most out of literally everything put to use at the annual WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
04:40
Koepka sputters after switch to mallet putter
05:30
Chamblee: Koepka -- and everyone! -- should use a mallet putter
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
09:07
Why not start PGA Tour season ‘with a bang’ at TPC Scottsdale?
GOLF: FEB 13 PGA - Waste Management Phoenix Open
01:21
Koepka details work being done to improve putting game
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Previews
02:39
Scheffler on TPC Scottsdale: The environment is second to none
07:15
Bubbie, Dalke preview Good Good Desert Open with country stars
aerial_scottsdale_8th.jpg
05:41
‘The punishing stretch': Drone flyover of Nos. 7-12 at TPC Scottsdale
02:43
Looking back on 30 years of the TGR Foundation
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:42
LPGA cancels TOC final round while celebs play
Bahrain Championship 2026 - Day Four
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
01:04
Moving Day: Rose putting on a ‘clinic’ at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
02:26
Frigid temperatures impact Sunday schedule for LPGA at TOC
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
02:49
Rose not complacent with six-shot lead at Farmers
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
07:02
Ko, Woad share lead with changes ahead at LPGA TOC
GOLF: JAN 29 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
05:24
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
11:15
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 1
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
12:39
Brooks on 1st round nerves: Layoff, crowd played factor
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round One
03:55
How LPGA leader Hataoka gained speed and distance
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round One
02:00
Justin Rose shoots opening round 62, leads Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Previews
08:39
PGA Tour players react to Patrick Reed news
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
04:47
Ahead of opener, LPGA stars weigh in on WTGL
CME Group Tour Championship 2025 - Round Three
04:09
Thitikul making debut, surprise entrant at LPGA opener
09:08
Monday at the Farmers with Brooks Koepka’s return
The American Express 2026 - Final Round
06:40
Scottie starts 2026 season with historic AmEx win
The American Express 2026 - Final Round
05:25
Blades Brown: Could write book from AmEx takeaways
FedEx St. Jude Invitational - Round One
06:24
Day, English ready to welcome back Koepka at Torrey Pines
Day 4 American Express 2026 Scheffler Day Putnam
07:48
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 American Express, Final Round
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 - Previews
02:55
Lowry reflects on Dubai loss ahead of another Dubai start
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
07:32
Zalatoris details health, swing changes in Tour return
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day Three
09:35
The business side of LIV Golf’s future

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
09:06
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
WM’s ‘12th man’ goes nuts for Seahawks fan Dahmen
GOLF: FEB 05 PGA WM Phoenix Open
01:34
Scheffler struggles with short game at TPC Scottsdale
WM Phoenix Open 2026 - Round One
01:27
Gotterup: ‘Conservative’ play key to Round 1 success
Marissa-Wenzler---Hole-14-Birdie-9x16.jpg
06:12
Highlights: 2026 Good Good Desert Open
kelce.jpg
Nice shot, Chief! Kelce nearly aces 16th at rowdy Scottsdale
GOLF: FEB 08 PGA WM Phoenix Open
07:24
Theegala: Ready for Phoenix crowds, wants golf with LeBron
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
04:34
ASU duo gets invites to Augusta National Women’s Am
WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
01:56
Past champ Fowler’s advice for extreme 16th
04:58
Run, Lav, run! Lavner’s Running of the Bros to 16 at Scottsdale
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
05:17
Bryson: ‘We didn’t sign up’ to play 72 holes on LIV
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
07:19
LIV Golf to get OWGR points, but with some strings
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
01:00
Penske Performance: How Rose won at Torrey Pines
01:47
Redemption story! Hack hacks and then stuffs shot on 16
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
03:57
Dahmen uses WM shirtless antics as inspiration
05:38
Drone flyover of TPC Scottsdale finish, with 2000 champ
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
07:30
‘Confusion ruled the day': LPGA leadership under fire
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Three
03:38
Past champ, captain Lehman on WM and Ryder Cup fans
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:09
LIV Golf taking hit after hit; more to come?
Farmers Insurance Open
06:52
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, final round
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
04:40
Koepka heads to Phoenix with optimism after Torrey Pines
Justin Rose split Torrey Pines 2026 and Merion Golf Club 2013
03:49
Is Justin Rose’s career Hall of Fame worthy?
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
10:59
Korda wins 54-hole Tournament of Champions amid heavy winds
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Final Round
03:44
Justin Rose: Fell into great routine, habits at Farmers
03:04
Whale watching with Boo Weekley and fiancé
04:39
Making sushi with David Duval in Hawaii
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Three
06:51
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Farmers Insurance Open 2026 - Round Two
06:44
Koepka struggles with putter in Round 3 at Torrey Pines
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions 2026 - Round Three
09:05
LPGA Highlights 2026: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
03:01
‘Going Cantore': Abbott, Stupples show why LPGA play called