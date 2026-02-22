Skip navigation
Living the dream: Jacob Bridgeman on precipice of first Tour win at Riviera

February 21, 2026 09:11 PM
Jacob Bridgeman got a lot closer to his first PGA Tour victory by shooting a 7-under 64 in Saturday's third round at Riviera Country Club. Bridgeman carries a six-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy entering Sunday.
