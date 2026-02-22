Living the dream: Jacob Bridgeman on precipice of first Tour win at Riviera
Jacob Bridgeman got a lot closer to his first PGA Tour victory by shooting a 7-under 64 in Saturday's third round at Riviera Country Club. Bridgeman carries a six-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy entering Sunday.
McIlroy on final pairing at Genesis: ‘That’s all I can ask for’
Rory McIlroy finished with seven consecutive pars at Riviera Country Club on Saturday. He trails Jacob Bridgeman, his final round partner, by six strokes. It's familiar territory for the world's No. 2-ranked player. He rallied to beat Scottie Scheffler in the Tour Championship in 2023 to win the FedEx Cup.
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, where Jacob Bridgeman built a big lead but Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance.
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Highlights from the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman lead the way with Rory McIlroy giving chase and Scottie Scheffler surviving the cut line.
Schauffele survives Thursday, flourishes Friday at Genesis
After a slow start on a difficult Day 1 at the 2026 Genesis Invitational, Xander Schauffele moved near the top of the leaderboard on Day 2. He talks about the difference and what he expects over the weekend at Riviera.
What’s wrong with Scottie Scheffler at the start of tournaments?
Scottie Scheffler sits in a tie for last place with Keegan Bradley at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. Scheffler was 5-over par through 10 holes when play was suspended due to darkness at Riviera Country Club on Thursday. It's the third straight week the world's top-ranked player struggled in his opening round.
McIlroy embracing the shot-shaping challenge of Riviera
Rory McIlroy talked to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after his 5-under 66 in the first round of the 2026 Genesis Invitational. McIlroy said he's hoping the wind will dry out the course and allow Riviera to play like Riviera can.
Bunker in the middle of the green? McIlroy chips over it
The par-3 sixth at Riviera Country Club has a bunker in the middle of the green. Rory McIlroy found himself on the wrong side of it Thursday, but played an expert chip shot -- on the green -- to save par.
McIlroy sees wet course conditions as biggest hurdle at Genesis
Golf Channel's Todd Lewis spoke to world No. 2 Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2026 Genesis Invitational. McIlroy said he appreciates the strategy part of playing at Riviera Country Club, stressing that getting the ball in the fairway is not as important this week given the current wet conditions of the course.
