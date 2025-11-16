Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3

November 15, 2025 07:04 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour of Champions' Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_schwabrd2_251114.jpg
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_charlesschwabrd1_251113.jpg
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_golf_dominionfinalrd_251019.jpg
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
dominion_energy_r2_raw.jpg
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
nbc_golf_dominionenergyrd1_251017.jpg
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd3hl_251115.jpg
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_golf_dpwtrd2_251114.jpg
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_kaitrumpintvwhls_251114.jpg
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
nbc_golf_rory18thhole_251114.jpg
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
nbc_golf_rosefleetwood_251114.jpg
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
nbc_golf_mcilroyintr_251113.jpg
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
nbc_golf_caitlinclarkproamehl_251112.jpg
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
nbc_golf_lexishophieshots_251112.jpg
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
nbc_golf_nellyproamintv_251112.jpg
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
nbc_golf_annikaproamnellyandcaitlin_251112.jpg
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_251111.jpg
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery