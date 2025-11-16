Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
DP World Tour Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
DP World Tour Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Live Streams
Airtimes
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
November 15, 2025 07:04 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour of Champions' Charles Schwab Challenge at the Phoenix Country Club.
Related Videos
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
11:48
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
05:20
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
Latest Clips
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
03:15
Kai Trump reflects on LPGA debut at The Annika
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
06:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
07:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
01:07
Kai Trump tees off in first round of The Annika
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
Close Ad