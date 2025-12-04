Skip navigation
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne

December 3, 2025 08:41 PM
Rory McIlroy talks about his 'roller coaster' opening round at the Crown Australian Open, discussing the windy conditions and more.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251203.jpg
10:31
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd4hl_251116.jpg
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_251116.jpg
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_251116.jpg
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd3hl_251115.jpg
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_dpwtrd2_251114.jpg
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_rory18thhole_251114.jpg
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
nbc_golf_rosefleetwood_251114.jpg
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyintr_251113.jpg
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
nbc_golf_abergacevod_251106.jpg
47
Aberg drills ace at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_faxonreport_251203.jpg
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_golf_woodsfuture_251202.jpg
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
nbc_golf_diazhit_251202.jpg
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
nbc_golf_roundtable_251202.jpg
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
nbc_golf_tiger_presser_251202.jpg
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
nbc_golf_rory_251201.jpg
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
nbc_golf_scheffler_251201.jpg
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
scottiegolfphoto.jpg
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_golf_superlativespt2_251124.jpg
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
nbc_golf_superlativespt3_251124.jpg
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
nbc_golf_superlativespt1_251124.jpg
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_golf_top100_251123.jpg
02:00
Castillo, Hodges narrowly miss 2026 PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_jeenointv_251123.jpg
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
nbc_golf_nellyreax_251123.jpg
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
nbc_golf_cmefinalrd_251123.jpg
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_jeenowinningputt_251123.jpg
02:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
nbc_golf_jtonset_251123.jpg
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
nbc_golf_nellyholeout_251123.jpg
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmsound_251122.jpg
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Korda gets pairing with No. 1 in CME Champ. finale