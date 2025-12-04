Skip navigation
Watch Now
HLs: Rory McIlroy, Crown Australian Open, Round 1
December 3, 2025 08:21 PM
Watch crucial moments of Rory McIlroy's up-and-down opening round at the Crown Australian Open at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.
02:31
McIlroy assesses uneven day at Royal Melbourne
12:32
HLs: DP World Tour Championship, Final Round
03:03
Rory emotional after seventh Race to Dubai title
02:47
Fitzpatrick after winning 2025 DPWT Championship
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
10:58
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 2
01:25
Rory recovers, secures par save on 18th hole
36
Rose sinks ‘ridiculous’ putt for eagle in Dubai
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
47
Aberg drills ace at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
04:52
Optum Golf Channel Games a unique team challenge
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
02:31
Why is Rory playing in Crown Australian Open?
08:17
Why Scottie plays so well at Hero World Challenge
09:21
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
05:34
Rory’s Players triumph headlines 2025’s top events
08:27
Biggest surprise of 2025: Spaun announces arrival
04:47
Fleetwood delivers long-awaited breakout season
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
02:00
Castillo, Hodges narrowly miss 2026 PGA Tour cards
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
09:22
Thitikul: When you earn money, you have to spend
03:05
Nelly’s winless season not for a lack of good play
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
02:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
10:32
Thomas on back surgery recovery, RSM Classic
01:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
02:28
Keys for RSM leaders entering final round
06:18
Korda gets pairing with No. 1 in CME Champ. finale
